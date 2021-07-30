Adam Zagoria: Onetime UCLA commit Daishen Nix of the G League Ignite will play Summer League with the Sixers, source confirms. First by @highlevel000
Michael Scotto: The Toronto Raptors have added Isiaha Mike to their Summer League roster, a league source told @HoopsHype. He played in Germany last season.
JD Shaw: Point guard Jeremiah Martin has changed course from the Knicks’ summer league team and will now play for the Hawks instead, source tells @HoopsRumors.
JD Shaw: Former Dayton standout guard Ibi Watson has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Watson will also play summer league with the team next month.
Alex Kennedy: Former UTSA guard Keaton Wallace is playing with the Memphis Grizzlies' Summer League team, a league source told @basketbllnews.
Jay King: Jalen Adams, who starred at UConn, is working out for the Celtics today, per source. He has worked out for four other teams over the last couple of weeks. The 6-foot-3 guard, a Boston native, is currently scheduled to play summer league for the Raptors.
Chris Grenham: Former Memphis and Kansas forward Dedric Lawson is planning to play for the Celtics at summer league, per sources. I'm told his brother, KJ Lawson, will also be on Boston's roster in Las Vegas.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted Clemson F Aamir Simms has agreed to a a deal with the Knicks, source tells ESPN.
Tony Jones: Guards Joe Chealey and Dakota Mathias will play for the Utah Jazz summer league team, League Sources tell The Athletic
Sean Cunningham: According to sources, former Sacramento State Hornets star Marcus Graves will be part of the Sacramento Kings Summer League team. Graves, 25, has had several stops in the G League.
Michael Scotto: The Detroit Pistons have added former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster, a league source told @HoopsHype. Littleson led all NCAA players in 3-pointers made last season.
Michael Scotto: Former San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell has agreed to play in Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs, a league source told @HoopsHype.
Bryan Kalbrosky: SDSU's Jordan Schakel has committed to play summer league for the Golden State Warriors, per source.
Alex Kennedy: Jeremiah Tilmon from Missouri is signing a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic, a league source told https://t.co/CWUTf0T3P2.
Fred Katz: Wizards are signing St. Louis guard Jordan Goodwin to an exhibit 10 contract, a source tells @TheAthleticNBA.
Shams Charania: Sources: Bowling Green's Justin Turner has agreed to play Summer League for the Spurs.
Adrian Wojnarowski: South Carolina guard AJ Lawson has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted TCU guard RJ Nembhard has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted 7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard has agreed to play Summer League with the Orlando Magic. Midtgaard played his college ball at Wichita State and Grand Canyon.
Michael Scotto: Former Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili has agreed to play in Summer League with the Denver Nuggets, a league source told @HoopsHype.
Joe Mussatto: Theo Maledon is going to play in Summer League. Aleksej Pokusevski will not, per Sam Presti. "Every single player has a different development process and plan. We just think there's a different path for him to maximize the days he has in the summer."
Shams Charania: Undrafted Duke guard DJ Steward has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Sean Cunningham: Duke's DJ Steward went undrafted and has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, per league source.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Austin Peay G Terry Taylor has agreed to a training camp deal with the Pacers, source tells ESPN.
Jeremy Woo: Texas guard Matt Coleman has agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, per a source.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has agreed to a training camp deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs have invited Winthrop's Chandler Vaudrin to play on their Summer League team, a source tells @clevelanddotcom
Michael Scotto: Former Michigan guard Mike Smith has agreed to play in Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks, a league source told @HoopsHype.
Alex Kennedy: D.J. Stewart will be joining the Miami Heat's Summer League team, a league source tells BasketballNews.com.
Jay King: Brad Stevens said Yam Madar, Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Moses Brown will all be on the summer league roster. He’s not sure yet whether Begarin will be as well.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted DePaul forward Romeo Weems has agreed to play Summer League and sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Gery Woelfel: Former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown has accepted an invitation to play for the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Brown is coming off a strong season for Le Mans in France.
Emiliano Carchia: Selom Mawugbe will play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia
Ohm Youngmisuk: Guard Dakota Mathias, forward Yoeli Childs, forward Vic Law and point guard Zavier Simpson are expected to play on the Lakers summer league team according to a league source.
Emiliano Carchia: Johnathan Williams will join the Sacramento Kings for NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Williams spent the season between Galatasaray and Chemnitz 99ers
Emiliano Carchia: John Egbunu will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. The big man spent the season between South Korea and Italy
Emiliano Carchia: Josh Obiesie will join the Sacramento Kings for the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Obiesie spent the season in Germany with Würzburg
Donatas Urbonas: The German League MVP Jaleen Smith, who recently worked out with Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers, will join the Phoenix Suns Summer League team, per sources. More on @BasketNews_com
Chris Grenham: The Celtics are adding former Mississippi State forward Aric Holman to their summer league roster, according to sources. Holman spent last season with Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 54 games. He shot 39.4% from 3 on 2.4 attempts per game.
Dane Moore: “Jaden will be the focal point of the Summer League team.” — Chris Finch on Jaden McDaniels just now w/ @WolvesRadio on WCCO Finch also said that Jaylen Nowell will play in summer league — because “we want to increase his role next year” — and that Anthony Edwards will not play
JD Shaw: Tahjere McCall has committed to summer league with the Magic, @HoopsRumors has learned. McCall was part of the team’s G League championship roster last season, averaging 11.9 points per game.
JD Shaw: Justin Patton will play with the Knicks during the Las Vegas Summer League and Jazz during the Salt Lake City Summer League, source tells @HoopsRumors.
JD Shaw: Former Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has committed to play summer league with the Lakers in Las Vegas next month, source tells @HoopsRumors.
JD Shaw: Free agent big man Dewan Hernandez has committed to summer league with the Wizards, source tells @HoopsRumors. Hernandez, a Miami product, was drafted No. 59 overall by the Raptors back in 2019.
John Calipari: I'm also happy to report that @NateSestina23 and @2ReidTravis2 will get their shot. Nate is going to be playing in the NBA Summer League with Utah and Reid is going to be with the New York Knicks. Two guys with tremendous work ethics and maturity levels who will help any team.
Rod Boone: Kupchak, confirming my report, said LiAngelo Ball showed up about a month ago and has been in the gym playing in the Tuesday and Thursday scrimmages. Said he's been holding his own. Summer League beckons.
JD Shaw: Kyle Castlin will play summer league with the Jazz, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Castlin played 11 games with the team’s G League affiliate in the 2019-20 season.
JD Shaw: Point guard Jeremiah Martin has committed to Vegas summer league with the Knicks, source tells @HoopsRumors.
Chris Boyle: Former Deltona High and #UCF big man Chad Brown (@chadthebeast_21) is heading to the #NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors #DubNation
Josh Halickman: Hapoel Tel Aviv have given Yam Madar permission to take part in the NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics the team that drafted him in 2020. Photo @dovster9 pic.twitter.com/JLmlDODE7Y
Emiliano Carchia: Tyrique Jones will play for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Jones spent his rookie season as a pro between South Korea (6.6ppg and 6.6rpg) and Israel (12.9ppg and 7.7rpg)
Emiliano Carchia: Robert Franks will play for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Franks has played seven games with the Magic this past season averaging 6.1ppg and 2rpg
Chris Grenham: Payton Pritchard will play for the Celtics Summer League team, according to a source. He is not expected to play in every game, however. Pritchard recently returned to Boston with summer league now just one month away.
Israeli guard Yam Madar is expected to be joining the Boston Celtics for the NBA Summer League, per Moshe Barda. He’s now moving to Boston for workouts for the team. Madar, 20, was selected by the Celtics with the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Emiliano Carchia: Tyrone Wallace will play for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Wallace averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in G League with Agua Caliente Clippers this season
Emiliano Carchia: Malcolm Hill will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Hill spent the season with Hapoel Jerusalem
Olgun Uluc: Jo Lual Acuil Jr. will play for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia: John Mooney will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Mooney spent the season with Perth Wildcats averaging 16.9ppg and 11.3rpg. He was All-NBL first team and led the league in rebounding and double doubles
Shams Charania: 11-year NBA veteran Michael Beasley has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League in August, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Emiliano Carchia: Caleb Agada will play for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia. Agada spent the season in Israel with Hapoel Beer Sheva averaging 22.9ppg in domestic league
The source indicated that the Cavs are planning to showcase Okoro at the NBA Summer League. Although he likely won’t play in too many of those games, the idea is to get Okoro more reps on the court in preparation for his sophomore season.
Meghan Triplett: Desmond Bane said he is going to play in the NBA Summer League this summer for a few games for the @Memphis Grizzlies.
A draft-and-stash signing for the Pelicans in 2019, New Orleans retained the rights to Louzada as he signed with the Kings in July. As a result of the three-pointer, the Kings believe Louzada will be heading to the United States after the NBL season to join the Pelicans in their summer league. The question is now whether he will return. "I would assume that he will be part of [the summer league]," Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said. "A big part of why the Pelicans are so comfortable with having him stashed down here ... is because this is a great place for him to develop and be ready for the NBA. Alternatively, it's up to the Pelicans as to when they call him up and whether that will be next season."
Harrison Faigen: David Wear got his FIBA clearance, and after watching the Lakers for the last few games from the sidelines, he is cleared to play for the team tonight. Obviously it's up to Miles Simon to decide if he will and how much.
Culver is with the team but after careful consideration he will not appear in any games at NBA Summer League. While in Las Vegas he will participate in all team activities, including practices and additional team and individual workouts while he fully integrates himself in the team’s offseason player development program.
“Cam and Ty will immediately integrate into the Suns offseason development program with their teammates. After careful consideration, they will not participate in the Summer League games. They have not had the adequate opportunities to practice and train with our team. We are excited to have them with us and look forward to seeing them play this upcoming season,” said Suns General Manager James Jones.
The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning this afternoon. The team’s roster was finalized after the Hornets hosted a four-day mini-camp at the Novant Health Training Center earlier this week. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below. The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule today against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.
RJ Marquez: #Spurs release Las Vegas Summer League roster⬇️...Becky Hammon is the head coach... team starts SL play tomorrow at 10 p.m. vs Orlando. #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo #SummerSpurs
Chase Hughes: The Wizards have announced their Summer League roster. No Mo Wagner because the trade isn’t official yet, but he is expected to play. pic.twitter.com/ngKuarmDAt
The Chicago Bulls 14-man roster for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature newly drafted rookies Coby White (No. 7 overall) and Daniel Gafford (No. 38 overall). Bulls Assistant Coach Nate Loenser will coach Chicago’s summer league team.
Duane Rankin: #Suns summer league roster. Willie Green coach. No De'Anthony Melton or George King. pic.twitter.com/ltbsKO66lb
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards have added former 2017 first-round pick Anzejs Pasecniks to their Summer League team, a league source told @The Athletic. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center was the 25th pick of the 2017 draft.
The Atlanta Hawks announced their 2019 Summer League roster today, which will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, NV between July 5-15 under the guidance of Assistant Coach Greg Foster. All of Atlanta’s games will be televised on either NBA TV or ESPN2.
Steve Popper: Knicks summer league roster - practices start today, games start Friday. pic.twitter.com/yKkG7dvy5L
Marc Berman: F Henry Ellenson will be on Knicks summer league roster, per source. He’s a free agent. Knicks have room for one player on 15-man. First Practice is tomorrow
James Edwards III: Per source, former #Pistons two-way guard Zach Lofton will play with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Summer League team.
Maddie Lee: OKC announced its Summer League roster. Thunder assistant Dave Bliss will serve as head coach. pic.twitter.com/OBycI3ZTJZ
July 30, 2021
Devontae Cacok to play Summer League with Lakers
While he won’t be back as one of their two-way players at this point, Devontae Cacok is still returning to the team he won a championship with in 2020, as he will be playing for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, a league source told Silver Screen and Roll.
Alex Kennedy: Jānis Timma will play with the Orlando Magic in Summer League, a source told @basketbllnews. Memphis selected him 60th in the 2013 NBA Draft, then Orlando acquired his draft rights in 2015. The 29-year-old has an impressive overseas résumé, playing for Olympiacos, Khimki, etc.
After going undrafted Thursday night, former Kentucky Wildcat Olivier Sarr has signed a deal to play on the NBA Summer League roster with the Memphis Grizzlies.
