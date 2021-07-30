USA Today Sports

John Hollinger: Atlanta has three 2023 seconds; league …

7 hours ago via johnhollinger

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 30, 2021 | 9:44 pm EDT Update

Devontae Cacok to play Summer League with Lakers

While he won’t be back as one of their two-way players at this point, Devontae Cacok is still returning to the team he won a championship with in 2020, as he will be playing for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, a league source told Silver Screen and Roll.
3 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor
Moses Moody had two of the Warriors’ top players in attendance for one of his pre-draft workouts, and they reportedly were “impressed” with the eventual No. 14 overall pick. “I talked to Steph and Klay, they were both at one of my workouts, so talked to them a little bit afterwards,” Moody told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday.
3 hours ago via Alex Didion @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home