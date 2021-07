After the first signings for the next season, Pargo had shown skepticism about his potential stability in Tel Aviv but at the beginning of July, the talks between the two sides started to intensify again. Maccabi was looking also at the other options, including Alex Caruso, a source told Sportando. Caruso was considered as a main target by Maccabi, a source told Sportando, but the player is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and, for the moment, the NBA franchise has no intention to part ways with him, a league source told Sportando.