Eric Pincus: I had heard Caruso was a target of the Pacers, Hawks and Cavs – but the Pacers, I think, keep TJ (TBD) – and the Hawks just got Wright and the Cavs Rubio – so maybe the market for AC has shifted. If I’m Lakers, I don’t think twice about keeping him
Caruso projects to perform at the level of a $7.5 million player, according to ProFitX. His performance in 2020-21 was that of an $8.9 million player, which would make a $7.5 million salary very team-friendly for the Lakers. They have his Bird rights so they can match any offer he gets, but his projected salary range makes a lot of sense for the Lakers considering they could have a very high luxury tax bill if they re-sign most of their free agents.
In more specific terms, given the lack of playmakers, the Cavs would be wise to search for someone to take shot-creation pressure off Garland and Sexton. Indiana Pacers feisty backup floor general TJ McConnell and Los Angeles Lakers rugged defender Alex Caruso are on Cleveland’s free agency target list, sources maintain.
Any potential free agency list should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso. Both are Cavs targets. Both fit really well. Some prefer Caruso. He’s younger, bigger, stronger and can guard multiple spots. Others like McConnell more. Even though he doesn’t shoot many 3s, he’s more polished, capable of filling in as starter, puts pressure on the rim and was the league’s total steals leader.
Kyle Goon: Alex Caruso on his free agency this summer: "Hopefully we can return and continue a great partnership. But that's obviously for a later date."
Mike Trudell: Caruso on LeBron/AD factoring into his offseason decision: “Big … any time you’re playing with those two, you have a realistic chance to win a championship. It’s a realistic, attainable goal with those two guys on your team. That’s always in the back of your mind.”
Although there is a sense among Lakers officials that Caruso has relished supporting James and has an interest in staying in Los Angeles to compete alongside the four-time MVP.
Alex Caruso will also become an unrestricted free agent this summer. League executives polled by B/R suggested the point guard could command upwards of $12 million in average annual value, a similar number that restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker may also command for an offer sheet.
Schroeder seems much more likely to return but he could see this as his last opportunity to truly run a team full-time as he turns 28 this offseason and likely will have the momentum of a playoff run boosting his profile. Still, a return makes sense for both sides. Interestingly, the biggest risk with Caruso is that another team sees him as capable of a role larger than the Lakers can offer and pay commensurate with that increased role but the combination of title contention and their capacity to pay him using Bird rights makes Caruso likely to return as well. Here, age could work in the team’s favor as Caruso being 27 means other teams will be less tantalized that there is massive untapped long-term potential that will make him far better with them. That could stall the market a little and help the Lakers’ books.
That means the Lakers could have competition to keep their role players. As an athletic guard who can defend, unrestricted free agent Caruso will have suitors. League executives think he could draw interest at the full midlevel exception range, which is $9.5 million next season. (Caruso currently earns $2.7 million.)
Bobby Marks: Update on LAL cap situation: The team still has the $4.8M room ML. Since the team did not exhaust all of their cap space yesterday ( $1.7M remaining), they can still sign Alex Caruso (had a $1.6M cap hold) using the using early bird provision and exceed the cap.
Bobby Marks: Looks like LAL will use part of the $4.8M room ML to sign Alex Caruso. After a busy day of signing 5 players and finalizing the AD trade, LAL is about a $1M+ below the salary cap. The remaining room could be used to sign second rd. pick Talen Horton-Tucker to a 2+ contract.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Lakers, league source tells ESPN.
Bobby Marks: Looks like the remaining room for LAL goes to Caruso. The Lakers would could still have the $4.8M room ML. Roster is now up to 13.
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers are extending qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams. Williams becomes a two-way player if he accepts.
Dave McMenamin: Can confirm LA Times report that the Lakers will extend qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams. LAL will be challenged with filling out the roster with young players after the AD trade. Caruso, in particular, has a lot of fans in the organization.
Eric Pincus: Some detail on Caruso qualifying offer. Takes up $1.6 mil in space (but removes $900k roster fee) . If revoked, cap hold drops to $1.4 mil. If he agrees to sign at min, they can revoke, renounce and he's off their cap. Then when over, sign him at min. Rights restore in 2020
After the first signings for the next season, Pargo had shown skepticism about his potential stability in Tel Aviv but at the beginning of July, the talks between the two sides started to intensify again. Maccabi was looking also at the other options, including Alex Caruso, a source told Sportando. Caruso was considered as a main target by Maccabi, a source told Sportando, but the player is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and, for the moment, the NBA franchise has no intention to part ways with him, a league source told Sportando.
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Alex Caruso to a two-way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
The Lakers are signing Alex Caruso, their summer league sensation, to a two year deal. It'll be a two-way contract so he can also develop in the GLeague.
Chris Reichert: Caruso becomes the second player to sign a 2-year, two-way deal along with Sumner in Indiana #GLeague
July 31, 2021 | 7:28 am EDT Update
Partick Mills mum on free agency
Mike Finger: Had a nice conversation with Patty Mills about the 2014 “Beautiful Game” Spurs and his currently rolling Boomers. As for whether he’ll have a new NBA contract by the time we see him again Tuesday? “That’s kept in the inner circle,” he said. “In the Australian trenches.”
Neil Dalal: Montrezl Harrell sounds like someone who expects to play for the Wizards and so does Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/grM4WjkaTm
Filip Petrusev was selected with the 50th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the recent NBA draft. Players in that selection range tend to be stashed outside the NBA and that is looking like the case for the young Serbian big. “We think Petrusev is someone who has a real chance to help us down the road,” explained 76ers president Daryl Morey, “He’ll likely start overseas and be someone who could come over later.”
Gary Washburn: Nigeria’s Chimezie Metu, tore into the country’s govt and Olympic committee for mistreatment of NGR athletes. “I’d like to use this time to bring awareness and comment on the off-the-court things a lot of Nigerian athletes have had to go through. in these Olympics.” #Tokyo2020
After the game, the 24-year-old Metu expressed frustration with the way he said the Nigerian Olympic Committee handled organizational matters for the Tokyo Games. The basketball teams sent to Saitama had difficulty obtaining proper credentials, and 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria — nearly half the country’s team — were disqualified from competing at the Olympics because the national federation hadn’t ensured they would meet minimum doping test requirements before coming to Tokyo.
“They were disqualified and they had nothing to do with it,” said Metu, who plays for the Sacramento Kings. “What there was was a lack of attention to detail and a lack of empathy for the hard work that has been put in by us athletes. … For 60-some athletes to come here and fly halfway across the world and be disrespected and humiliated by our country … it’s a lack of attention to detail by our government.”
Brown said four members of his staff who made the trip to Japan — which wound up being a 30-hour ordeal instead of the planned 10-hour flight, another issue that Metu blamed on a lack of organization — were never allowed in the Olympic village because of credential and paperwork issues “I don’t know why it is this way,” said Brown, who started a foundation earlier this year seeking financial help for the men’s basketball program.
Australia upped its Group B record to 3-0 and secured first place with the 89-76 victory versus Germany on Saturday. Patty Mills packed a game-high 24 points and also dished out six assists leading the way. Jock Landale with 18 points and Nick Kay with 16 points delivered a large chunk of the 42-28 points edge in the paint.