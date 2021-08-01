Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are also expected to fully guarantee Brandon Goodwin's contract. He will make $1.7 million this upcoming season.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and two-way guard Brandon Goodwin have agreed to a two-year NBA contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Sarah K. Spencer: Can confirm the @Shams Charania report that Brandon Goodwin and the Hawks have agreed to a two-year NBA contract. Goodwin, who has made a big impact as a two-way player, will sign tomorrow in Cleveland.
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have an open roster spot and could decide to convert Brandon Goodwin’s two-way deal into a fully guaranteed contract. It’s still being considered as of now.
Shams Charania: Guard Brandon Goodwin has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Goodwin played in 16 games for the Nuggets last season.
The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract and have waived guard/forward DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young to the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA. Additionally, they have waived guard Brandon Goodwin, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Bobby Marks: Nick Young was signed with the hardship exception in Denver. The contract is non-guaranteed with a salary of $1.65M and cap hit of $1.04M. In addition, Denver will have a $66K cap charge for Brandon Goodwin who the team requested waivers on.
The Denver Nuggets have been granted an injury hardship relief exception from the NBA and will use that exception to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of the G League, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Michael Wallace: As expected, @Memphis Grizzlies release Markel Crawford, Brandon Goodwin and Doral Moore. All 3 likely earmarked for G League's @MemphisHustle.
The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard Brandon Goodwin and added him to the team’s training camp roster, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.
