2 hours ago via MikeAScotto

9 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are also expected to fully guarantee Brandon Goodwin's contract. He will make $1.7 million this upcoming season.
10 months ago via ChrisKirschner
1 year ago via JShawNBA
1 year ago via ShamsCharania
Hawks sign Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and two-way guard Brandon Goodwin have agreed to a two-year NBA contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Can confirm the @Shams Charania report that Brandon Goodwin and the Hawks have agreed to a two-year NBA contract. Goodwin, who has made a big impact as a two-way player, will sign tomorrow in Cleveland.
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
2 years ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Guard Brandon Goodwin has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Goodwin played in 16 games for the Nuggets last season.
3 years ago via NBA.com
3 years ago via chrisadempsey
3 years ago via NBA.com
The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young to the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA. Additionally, they have waived guard Brandon Goodwin, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
3 years ago via BobbyMarks42
3 years ago via NBA.com
3 years ago via chrisadempsey
3 years ago via MyMikeCheck
Michael Wallace: As expected, @Memphis Grizzlies release Markel Crawford, Brandon Goodwin and Doral Moore. All 3 likely earmarked for G League's @MemphisHustle.
3 years ago via NBA.com

Storyline: Brandon Goodwin Free Agency
