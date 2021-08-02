USA Today Sports

Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have issued a qualifying…

9 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have issued a qualifying offer to Skylar Mays, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @spotrac.

August 2, 2021 | 7:49 am EDT Update

Dwight Howard lkely returning to Lakers?

There is a strong possibility that Howard returns for a third go-around with the Lakers. Howard won a title with the Lakers in 2020, but he bolted to the 76ers last season. Now, there appears to be interest on both sides to have Howard back for his physical and defensive play. Howard, 35, averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes last season in Philadelphia, his 17th in the NBA.
36 mins ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine on what he’s conveyed to Bulls about a potential extension. If Bulls decide to take route to cap space, pursuing upgrades through free agency or renegotiating + extending LaVine’s current contract are two options on table.

36 mins ago via rob_schaef

August 2, 2021 | 1:19 am EDT Update

Kawhi Leonard will listen to other teams

7 hours ago via Twitter

