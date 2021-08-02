USA Today Sports

9 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
League sources also told B/R that forward Paul Millsap would be amenable to joining Golden State or returning to Atlanta at the taxpayer mid-level ($5.9 million).

August 2, 2021 | 6:52 pm EDT Update

Isaiah Thomas not returning to Celtics

Adam Himmelsbach: Some Cs intel I’m hearing as free agency rolls on: -Fournier’s return still quite unlikely -Marcus Smart isn’t going anywhere -Cs could be priced out on Jeff Green -Otto Porter/Patty Mills possible -Cs remain focused on maintaining flexibility -IT return not in cards
3 mins ago via AdamHimmelsbach

August 2, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
