League sources also told B/R that forward Paul Millsap would be amenable to joining Golden State or returning to Atlanta at the taxpayer mid-level ($5.9 million).
August 2, 2021 | 6:52 pm EDT Update
Chris Paul lands monster deal to return to Suns
Chris Haynes: BREAKING NEWS: Free agent star Chris Paul reaches agreement with Phoenix Suns on four-year, up to $120 million contract that will expire when he’s 40, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Isaiah Thomas not returning to Celtics
Adam Himmelsbach: Some Cs intel I’m hearing as free agency rolls on: -Fournier’s return still quite unlikely -Marcus Smart isn’t going anywhere -Cs could be priced out on Jeff Green -Otto Porter/Patty Mills possible -Cs remain focused on maintaining flexibility -IT return not in cards
Pacers to add Torrey Craig
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Dave Spahn and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN.
Mike Conley: Blessed to continue this journey with the @Utah Jazz!!!!! #takenote #nowaybutup pic.twitter.com/6dvKDs66pN
August 2, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
Kyle Lowry to Miami
Shams Charania: Kyle Lowry is signing with the Miami Heat.