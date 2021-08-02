The Wolves have been looking at Gallinari for several months, though sources said that it would be more difficult to execute a trade with Atlanta now that Rubio’s $17 million is in Cleveland.
August 2, 2021 | 7:06 pm EDT Update
Michael Grange: Any potential move where Dragic is sent to Dallas could very well involve Dwight Powell coming back. No news on that front yet but Powell would look at it as a homecoming, for obvious reasons, I’m told.
Bobby Marks: Despite the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade and Duncan Robinson signing, Miami can still use the $9.5M midlevel exception and still stay below the hard cap. Rest of the roster would be filled with minimum contracts.
August 2, 2021 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
Goran Dragic's first choice is Dallas
Michael Grange: Goran Dragic’s first choice would to be re-routed to Dallas, I’m told.
Paul Garcia: The Spurs signing McDermott is probably a sign Rudy Gay might not return to San Antonio. McDermott can start or come off the bench in Gay’s role. But, this could be another player in the way of Luka Samanic earning rotation minutes.
Paul granted Yahoo Sports an exclusive interview on the heels of agreeing to his new deal. “One thing I’ll never do is take this game for granted,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “I love to play. It’s a real privilege. I’ve said this time and time again, I don’t care what type of business endeavors I’ll have set up when I’m done playing, it’s going to be so hard and tough whenever I finish playing. Because I love the game, I love the grind, I love the workouts, all of it. This game means a lot to me, and I’m so thankful to be in this position.”
His name was linked to the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, but Paul realized he was in the midst of something special and elected to run it back. “After this season in Phoenix and experiencing how amazing the fans were, my chemistry with my teammates, with [Devin Booker] Book, with Monty [Williams], I knew Phoenix was where I wanted to be,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “It’s time to get back to work.”