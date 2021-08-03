It appears we have a John Collins waiting game unfolding in Atlanta. As has been reported elsewhere, the Hawks have a very healthy offer out to their restricted free agent that has yet to be accepted. Per sources with knowledge of the situation, it’s for five years and $125 million.
Marc Stein: Teams interested in Atlanta restricted free agent John Collins have grown increasingly pessimistic that Collins can be signed away from the Hawks, league sources say. More coming in today's This Week In Basketball column at marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania: Atlanta has extended the qualifying offer to John Collins, which makes him a restricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Collins is one of the top free agents on the market.
If Atlanta's front office maintains the belief that Collins is not a max-contract player, league sources expect a sizable market of rival suitors to emerge. Dallas has long been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Collins, and Minnesota has recently been mentioned as a team to monitor in the Wolves' ongoing quest for a 4 man—which has certainly also included overtures for Simmons.
Dallas, Miami, San Antonio and Minnesota are among the teams expected to show interest in Collins, believing he could be attainable as a restricted free agent, sources said. Hawks owner Tony Ressler said after the season that he hoped the team reached a “fair agreement” with Collins. Will the sides find that threshold?
I think any team that wants to get John Collins outside of Atlanta in restricted free agency is probably going to have to offer a max to make it a conversation for Atlanta. A lot of teams in restricted free agency have to overpay to make it a tough decision for a team to let a guy walk. Ultimately, I see Collins in Atlanta, whether that’s matching an offer sheet or they get a deal done on their own. You can’t let Collins walk right now if you’re Atlanta the way this season transpired.
Sarah K. Spencer: “We really do believe we are just getting started in building what we’re trying to build." Hawks owner Tony Ressler talked about the superb playoff run, skyrocketing expectations, roster construction, the luxury tax, John Collins' contract and much more.
Ressler was asked what his views are of max contracts and how he plans on dealing with them when that becomes a conversation in the coming weeks, as both Trae Young and John Collins are going to be in the mix for significant raises.
“Not every player should have a max contract, and great players should and will,” Ressler said. “I still make the argument that you could send two very clear messages, which is we do not expect to be financially constrained and, not or, we fully expect to be reasonably smart in our approach to running the business. If that means we’re committed to fair contracts, please accept me in that category. We are not committed to bad contracts. We are not committed to spending when not appropriate. We are making the clear message that we will not be financially constrained, that we do intend to be investors. When we bought this franchise, we thought there was an enormous opportunity to invest in this franchise, to invest in this community and to build a top-tier franchise. That’s the effort we have made and continues to be our focus.”
Reading between the lines with Ressler’s comments, there seems to be a level where he is comfortable matching and hesitancy if it goes above that threshold. “Our job is to come to a fair agreement with John. That’s our objective. There should be no question,” Ressler said. “He’s a really good player and maybe more importantly, a really good person. So the idea of having both is important to this franchise. That’s my view. The idea of being smart for both of us, to come to a reasonable place, that’s the objective, and there should be no confusion. I think as Travis said, which I think is amazing, a lot of players that don’t agree to a contract going into this season, play in a certain way. John played as an amazing teammate trying to win games and doing whatever he could do to win games. John’s a really good guy and a really good teammate. I hope he is an Atlanta Hawk.”
Michael Scotto: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said he wants to keep free agent John Collins. "I think what you saw from John is he wasn’t out there playing for his numbers. He was out there playing for the team to win... I think that speaks very highly of his character and what he’s about."
Michael Scotto: John Collins on free agency: “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here.”
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ John Collins sits down with @Stadium: “On one hand, I have all these NBA teams showing their want. On the other side, I couldn’t get a deal done with the team that I’ve been here with.” Also: Performing amid business of NBA, leadership, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/kFSzhlVZY9
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We've been steadfast that we view John as a big part of our team." "We've never had any serious conversations about moving him this year."
Take John Collins, for example. The Atlanta Hawks' athletic big man didn't come to terms on a contract extension last December and is now ticketed for restricted free agency. Sources said the Hawks have told inquiring teams that they intend to match contract offers for Collins this summer, but that hasn't stopped the trade proposals from coming.
Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta's end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. "They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," said an East executive. However, Collins' $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future -- be it young players or draft picks -- doesn't help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources.
Brian Windhorst: John Collins, from what I understand, was offered a strong contract by the the Hawks. I heard he was offered an excess of $90 million. Now who knows what the guarantees were and all that stuff... But john Collins was seeking something at or near the max and he stuck to his guns. And he could potentially be a beneficiary if he has a great year.
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and forward John Collins will not have a contract extension agreement, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Collins will become a coveted restricted free agent in 2021.
There’s also the possibility the Hawks will wait until the summer of 2021 to pay Collins and let him enter restricted free agency so the market could set itself. “I wouldn’t take it personal, but my antennas would be up, for sure,” Collins said. “If I can leave it at that. My antennas would be up.”
August 3, 2021 | 9:10 pm EDT Update
Hassan Whiteside to Jazz
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Hassan Whiteside has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, @excelbasketball agent Sean Kennedy tells ESPN.
Spurs sign Australian star Jock Landale
Shams Charania: Australian center Jock Landale — the 2021 NBL Grand Final MVP — has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Sammy Wloszczowski of @SIGSports tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
August 3, 2021 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
Lakers release Alfonzo McKinnie
Shams Charania: The Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie is set to enter free agency as an experienced wing after his fourth NBA season.
August 3, 2021 | 7:48 pm EDT Update
76ers signing Georges Niang
Tony Jones: Georges Niang has agreed to a two year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell The Athletic
Marc Stein: Georges Niang is signing a two-year, $6.7 million deal with Philadelphia, according to his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports