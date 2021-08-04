-
All NBA Teams
August 4, 2021 | 8:51 pm EDT Update
Raul Neto back to Washington
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Raul Neto has agreed to a deal to return to the Washington Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Fred Katz: Here are the 2nd-round picks the Wizards are giving up in the Dinwiddie trade: • Most favorable of CHI/LAL/DET 2022 2nd (to SAS) • Least favorable of WAS/MEM 2024 2nd (to LAL) • WAS 2028 2nd (to LAL) • Most favorable of MEM/WAS 2nd (to BKN) • 2025 GSW/WAS pick swap (to BKN)
LeBron James: Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! 🙏🏾 Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou 👑
August 4, 2021 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Saben Lee re-signs with Detroit
Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent guard Saben Lee is returning to the Detroit Pistons on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN.
