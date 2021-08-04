USA Today Sports

Trae Young: 😈😈😈 💪🏽 X ❄️ YESSSSIR My …

11 hours ago via TheTraeYoung
Trae Young: 😈😈😈 💪🏽 X ❄️ YESSSSIR My Brotha!!!!! ❤️🙏🏽🏀💯 pic.twitter.com/AHBwcKBVL7

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 4, 2021 | 8:51 pm EDT Update
August 4, 2021 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
The state Department of Health Services reported that 491 people with confirmed or probable cases said they had attended the Deer District or Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods” but the department could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere. The department also said the figure was likely an undercount. “We anticipated an increase in positive cases due to the delta variant but 155% increase in one week is distressing,”Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said.
2 hours ago via Vanessa Swales and Alison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Uncategorized

Home