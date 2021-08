Fred Katz: Here are the 2nd-round picks the Wizards are giving up in the Dinwiddie trade: • Most favorable of CHI/LAL/DET 2022 2nd (to SAS) • Least favorable of WAS/MEM 2024 2nd (to LAL) • WAS 2028 2nd (to LAL) • Most favorable of MEM/WAS 2nd (to BKN) • 2025 GSW/WAS pick swap (to BKN)