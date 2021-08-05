USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks today announced their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, taking place Sunday, Aug. 8 through Tuesday, Aug. 17. Assistant Coach Matt Hill will serve as head coach of the Hawks’ summer league squad and will be assisted by Hawks’ assistant coaches Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett, along with College Park SkyHawks Head Coach Steve Gansey.

