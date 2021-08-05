USA Today Sports

Tony East: The Pacers just announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. They also announced that Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes have been signed. Those two are coming in on training camp deals.
Warriors extend qualifying offer to Nico Mannion
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Golden State Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Nico Mannion. He's now a restricted free agent.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Detroit Pistons have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Saben Lee. He's now a restricted free agent. The Pistons have also officially renounced the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.
Keith Smith: Per a source: The Denver Nuggets have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Markus Howard. He's now a restricted free agent.
Adrian Wojnarowski: All-ACC forward Matthew Hurt has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Hurt was the conference’s leading scorer at Duke this season.
Darren Wolfson: #Timberwolves had interest. But he shot the lights out in his Houston workout, looked at as better opportunity with the Rockets.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Virgina forward Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.
Will Guillory: Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans, sources confirm. @ksugiuraajc had the news first.
Pistons to sign Chris Smith to two-way contract
Adrian Wojnarowski: UCLA’s Chris Smith has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN.
Scott Agness: Pacers have reached agreement with Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. on a two-way deal, per source. He was teammates with Cassius Stanley at Sierra Canyon. He then started in all 31 games last season, averaged 16.4pts and shot 37.4% from distance.
Lakers to sign undrafted rookie Austin Reaves to two-way contract
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Colorado's McKinley Wright has agreed to a two-way with the Timberwolves, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ohio State's Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers, source tells ESPN.
Aaron Henry agrees to two-way with Sixers
Two-Way Player Rules: For the 2021-22 season, each two-way player will be paid a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum player salary applicable to a player with zero years of service. A player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team. In addition, there will be no deadline for signing two-way contracts with respect to the 2021-22 season, a change from the rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that prohibits teams from signing a player to a two-way contract after Jan. 15 of any season.
Active List Rules: For the 2021-22 season, a team will be permitted to have up to 15 players on its active list for each game during the regular season, Play-In Tournament and playoffs. This change will not impact the number of players a team can have under contract at any one time, which will remain at 17 (or 15 players under standard NBA contracts and two players under two-way contracts).
Warriors officially sign Jordan Bell
Jordan Bell signing with Warriors, available tomorrow
76ers add Gary Clark
Jordan Bell to Warriors
Sixers waive Mason Jones
Knicks converting Jared Harper contract to two-way deal
Ian Begley: To make room for Luca Vildoza on the roster, Jared Harper's contract will be converted to a two-way deal, per league source.
Sacramento signing Louis King
Ian Begley: Update: Simi Shittu’s deal with the Knicks may change to a 2-way contract rather than a 10-day pact, per sources. Either way, Shittu’s contract is expected to be finalized soon.
Knicks release Myles Powell
Pacers waive Brian Bowen II
Cavs to sign Jeremiah Martin on two-way contract
Bucks sign Justin Jackson to two-way contract
JD Shaw: The Bucks have officially signed Justin Jackson to his two-way contract, per release. Jackson was waived by the Thunder earlier this month after playing 33 games.
Cavs sign Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Lamar Stevens to a similar contract as Dean Wade, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It's a four-year deal. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next three seasons and there's a team option attached to the final year.
Blazers add TJ Leaf on two-way contract
Thunder sign Jaylen Hoard to two-way deal
Rockets to sign Armoni Brooks
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are signing Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract, sources told @TheAthletic.
Thunder sign Moses Brown to multi-year contract
With each performance like Friday’s, Stevens continues to earn Bickerstaff’s trust. And with the small forward spot currently in flux -- Windler on a cold streak, Cedi Osman continuing to struggle, Taurean Prince sidelined with an injured shoulder -- Stevens gets closer to having his two-way contract converted, something sources say has already been discussed. “Being in my position, coach called me in and to do any job is an honor,” Stevens said. “Just do it with pride. I’m really confident in my scoring ability. That’s never really wavered for me. It’s just continuing to grow my game and I can’t really put a cap on that.”
Garrison Mathews. The Wizards opening up a roster spot before the deadline could mean good news for Garrison Mathews, who is currently on a two-way contract. One consideration in that scenario would be offering Mathews a guaranteed deal, according to sources.
76ers rookie Paul Reed — aka “BBall Paul” — finished an impressive run in the G League’s bubble in Orlando for the Delaware Blue Coats: 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Reed is on a two-way contract, but look for him to have that converted to a standard NBA deal at some point.
Bucks adding Axel Toupane
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign swingman Axel Toupane of G League’s Santa Cruz on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The move will fill the team’s open two-way slot.
Board of Governors approve modifications on two-way contracts
Rockets signing Anthony Lamb to two-way contract
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are signing forward Anthony Lamb out of their G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Hawks to sign Myles Powell to two-way contract
NBA to eliminate 50-game limit for two-way contracts
Cavs adding Brodric Thomas
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Marla Ridenour: League source confirms #Cavs are signing G Brodric Thomas to a two-way deal, plan to waive 2-way center Marques Bolden
Rockets officially sign Justin Patton
Mark Berman: The Houston Rockets today announced they have called up center Justin Patton from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
Rockets adding Justin Patton
The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-way deal with center Justin Patton, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainmenttold HoopsHype.
Rockets release Ray Spalding
Adam Wexler: #Rockets announce they have waived center Ray Spalding. Spalding injured his Achilles in last night’s game.
Magic adding Chasson Randle
Josh Robbins: Reporting with @Shams Charania: The Magic intend to sign point guard Chasson Randle to a two-way contract, league sources said. To clear a spot for Randle, the Magic would have to waive one of their current two-way players, most likely Frank Mason.
Wolves release Ashton Hagans
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has waived guard Ashton Hagans. Hagans appeared in two games for the Timberwolves. He was signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 28.
Rockets adding Ray Spalding
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Ray Spalding is signing a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said that, if the front office asked him about moving Toscano-Anderson into a guaranteed roster spot, he'd be "all for it." Toscano-Anderson can only play 50 of a possible 72 games because of his 2-way deal. A guaranteed contract would allow him to play every game.
Magic officially sign Frank Mason, waive Jordan Bone
Magic to sign Frank Mason
Shams Charania: Guard Frank Mason has agreed to a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mason, who has played three NBA seasons, provides backcourt depth to roster dealing with key players injured.
Sixers to sign Rayjon Tucker
Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to sign swingman Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tucker is expected to join the 76ers‘ G League affiliate (Delaware Blue Coats) in the Orlando bubble.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is now discussing adding a third two-way roster spot with the NBPA. This would bring the total roster size to 18, adding on one more player who can have a maximum of three years of NBA service and is limited to playing in 50 regular-season games. Speaking with coaches and GMs across the league, The Athletic found a mix of strong support and ambivalence over the measure after the league had to postpone 12 games in the past week. “Me personally, I think that’s a great idea,” said Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford. “I think that playing with the condensed schedule as we are, I think the more bodies we have, the better. If you look at the games where teams are having to play with eight guys, the number of minutes is adding up, and I just think it’s difficult. It’s difficult to manage games, and it’s difficult to manage teams over a prolonged period of time.”
According to one Eastern Conference GM who spoke to The Athletic under the condition of anonymity, their support for the proposal comes under the expectation the league follows through on enforcing its increasingly restrictive COVID protocols. If they increase the size of the roster, that’s one more window for the virus to float through and take down the team.
Wizards expected to add a third two-way player
League considering adding a third two-way contract slot
Adrian Wojnarowski: Significant discussion on league's call with general managers today about expanding rosters by allowing a third two-way contract slot this season, sources tell ESPN. That'll have to be worked out with NBPA, but there's momentum toward it.
Pistons officially sign Frank Jackson to a two-way contract
Pistons adding Frank Jackson
Eric Woodyard: The Detroit Pistons will sign Frank Jackson to a 2-way contract, according to a league source. Promising young guard is still only 22-years-old and has tremendous potential.
Kings announce Chimezie Metu's return
Kings to re-sign Chimezie Metu
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Kings are signing C Chimezie Metu to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN.
Warriors add Juan Toscano-Anderson
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-way contract, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
JD Shaw: The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed Chris Chiozza to a two-way deal. Team also requested waivers on Jeremiah Martin.
Raptors sign Paul Watson to standard contract
The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward Paul Watson to a standard NBA contract and forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-way player contract. Watson originally signed a two-way player contract with the club Jan. 15, 2020. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. Watson, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 8.7 minutes in 10 games with Atlanta and Toronto last season. He set career highs with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds in 27 minutes in the regular season finale Aug. 14 vs. Denver. Watson also appeared in 30 games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League where he averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 35.3 minutes. For his efforts Watson was named to All-NBA G League Midseason Eastern Conference Team.
Nets convert Reggie Perry's deal to two-way contract
Heat converts Max Strus to two-way deal
The Miami Heat’s roster was pretty much set entering training camp, with the regular-season maximum of 15 players already under standard contracts. But there was one Heat roster spot that remained unfilled: a two-way contract opportunity. The Heat awarded that open roster spot to wing Max Strus (6-5, 215), announcing Saturday that it converted his Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract. Strus joins guard Gabe Vincent as the Heat’s two two-way contract players entering Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Magic in Orlando.
Jordan McLaughlin re-signs with Minnesota
Shams Charania: Guard Jordan McLaughlin is signing a two-way deal (qualifying offer) to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. McLaughlin is betting on himself, will return to the market in 2021 free agency.
Two-way players are thus widely expected to stay predominantly with their N.B.A. teams in 2020-21 — which, of course, is one of the daunting variables that G League officials have to factor in as they continue to discuss the best format for their season.
Thunder adding Moses Brown and Josh Hall
Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat will not field G-League team this year. G-League is expected to field teams in a bubble in an Atlanta suburb. Heat will not participate. Heat's 2-way players (Vincent & likely either Eboua, Tyree, Strus or BJ Johnson) will stay with Heat, can play 50 games each
