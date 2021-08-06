JD Shaw: The Hawks have officially re-signed big man John Collins. Quotes from general manager Travis Schlenk and Collins: pic.twitter.com/JDoZb6pLVv
August 6, 2021 | 6:25 pm EDT Update
Katy Winge: Sounds like because of the health and safety protocol the Nuggets are dealing with, coaches are getting into drills and playing live. One of which has been new Nuggets’ summer league coach Kenyon Martin. Charles Klask said he wishes he could have Martin suit up & play on Sunday.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks officially announce they have re-signed Lou Williams. pic.twitter.com/0QfUdZ7Wbj
Duane Rankin: Official: Cameron Payne re-signs with #Suns for three years, $19M. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/fymuXnnUQr
August 6, 2021 | 5:59 pm EDT Update
Kyle Lowry signs with Miami Heat for $5 million less than previously reported
Shams Charania: Kyle Lowry has signed his contract with the Miami Heat — fully guaranteed three years and $85 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.