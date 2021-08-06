Kevin Chouinard: Hawks officially extend Trae. TS: Trae is a special player and person who from Day One, embraced being a leader on the court and in our community. We are excited to have him as the cornerstone of our program long-term as we work toward our goal of bringing a championship to ATL. pic.twitter.com/sgDjtdXvMz
Trae Young: Official. 5 More ATL !! ❤️❄️ ATLANTA IS HOME ‼️ Blessings🙏🏽✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/dpIAQaR1Fq
Sarah K. Spencer: Can confirm that Trae Young and the Hawks have agreed to a max deal. Five years, $207M (that number is if Young makes All-NBA next year; would be around $170M if not).
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star G Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, his agent Omar Wilkes of @KlutchSports tells ESPN.
Jeff Schultz: The Hawks and guard Trae Young are expected to finalize terms on a max contract shortly after midnight, a source told @TheAthletic . The NBA technically doesn't allow extension of rookie deals until after midnight.
Ressler was asked what his views are of max contracts and how he plans on dealing with them when that becomes a conversation in the coming weeks, as both Trae Young and John Collins are going to be in the mix for significant raises.
“Not every player should have a max contract, and great players should and will,” Ressler said. “I still make the argument that you could send two very clear messages, which is we do not expect to be financially constrained and, not or, we fully expect to be reasonably smart in our approach to running the business. If that means we’re committed to fair contracts, please accept me in that category. We are not committed to bad contracts. We are not committed to spending when not appropriate. We are making the clear message that we will not be financially constrained, that we do intend to be investors. When we bought this franchise, we thought there was an enormous opportunity to invest in this franchise, to invest in this community and to build a top-tier franchise. That’s the effort we have made and continues to be our focus.”
