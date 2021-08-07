-
August 7, 2021 | 2:12 pm EDT Update
League investigating possible tampering violations
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA is expected to examine early contact on those deals ahead of the opening of free agency at 6 PM ET on Monday, sources tell ESPN.
August 7, 2021 | 1:25 pm EDT Update
Neil Dalal: Tommy Sheppard on the re-signing of Raul Neto “Pleased to bring Raul back after the career year he had for us last season. He was one of our most consistent players with a toughness and tenacity on both ends of the floor that allowed him to lead our second unit and step in.”
Jason Anderson: Kings announce re-signing of free agent guard Terence Davis, solidifying backcourt depth sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…
Ira Winderman: P.J. Tucker, “When you look at our roster, we’re going to be a tough, gritty team.” Says a lot of likeminded guys on the roster.
Brady Hawk: I asked PJ Tucker about playing next to Jimmy Butler and how they can bounce off each other on both sides of the floor: “He brings it every single night, and that’s the number one thing for me.” @5ReasonsSports