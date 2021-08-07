USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired…

7 hours ago via NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson. The second-round pick being conveyed is Portland’s own second-round pick that Atlanta had received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade for Lou Williams on March 25, 2021.

August 7, 2021 | 11:33 pm EDT Update
New Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night after the team’s first summer-league practice that he was pleased to see Bamba take the initiative to join the team in Vegas. Bamba, in turn, said Saturday he likes what he’s seem from the new man in charge. “He’s made it clear that my presence [on the floor] is needed, is wanted and it’s just all about getting out there and putting in the right amount of work,” Bamba said. “Practicing with the team only helps the chemistry of the team. Coming out here … I had a choice, either to stay in Orlando and work with the coaches that didn’t come to summer league or come here and add in these good deposits from the team.”
1 hour ago via Chris Hays @ Orlando Sentinel

August 7, 2021 | 10:13 pm EDT Update

Brandon Knight in Summer League with Nets: I'm ready to play

Brandon Knight: “The narrative of my knees, that I’m not healthy, that’s not right. So for me, the narrative is just to show that I’m healthy. I’m ready to play. And I’m here. Most importantly, I’m here to serve these young guys. Summer league is not about me. … My goal is to serve to serve these young guys, give them wisdom, and try to help them and be a servant in any place that I can be.”
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

