The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson. The second-round pick being conveyed is Portland’s own second-round pick that Atlanta had received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade for Lou Williams on March 25, 2021.
August 7, 2021 | 11:33 pm EDT Update
Jarrell Brantley back to Utah
Sarah Todd: League sources confirm that Jarrell Brantley is re-signing with the Utah Jazz
The Sacramento Kings have signed forward-guard Maurice Harkless to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair.
“Moe is a consummate professional with a unique unselfishness that makes our group better,” said McNair. “He provides the team with physical defensive versatility and we are fortunate to have Moe’s leadership and veteran experience.”
Mo Bamba is not on the Orlando Magic’s NBA Summer League roster. Regardless, however, the big man is in Las Vegas practicing with the team. “For me it was no-brainer. We got a new coach, new system, new guys and I just wanted to get well acclimated way before training camp,” Bamba said.
New Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night after the team’s first summer-league practice that he was pleased to see Bamba take the initiative to join the team in Vegas. Bamba, in turn, said Saturday he likes what he’s seem from the new man in charge. “He’s made it clear that my presence [on the floor] is needed, is wanted and it’s just all about getting out there and putting in the right amount of work,” Bamba said. “Practicing with the team only helps the chemistry of the team. Coming out here … I had a choice, either to stay in Orlando and work with the coaches that didn’t come to summer league or come here and add in these good deposits from the team.”
The Rajon Rondo Foundation, a non-profit organization started by the NBA star, teamed up with BrainSTEM to introduce coding and game development to underserved students. The summer-long program, Code 4 Gold, taught students how to create their own computer games using block programming.
August 7, 2021 | 10:13 pm EDT Update
Brandon Knight in Summer League with Nets: I'm ready to play
Brandon Knight: “The narrative of my knees, that I’m not healthy, that’s not right. So for me, the narrative is just to show that I’m healthy. I’m ready to play. And I’m here. Most importantly, I’m here to serve these young guys. Summer league is not about me. … My goal is to serve to serve these young guys, give them wisdom, and try to help them and be a servant in any place that I can be.”