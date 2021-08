New Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night after the team’s first summer-league practice that he was pleased to see Bamba take the initiative to join the team in Vegas. Bamba, in turn, said Saturday he likes what he’s seem from the new man in charge. “He’s made it clear that my presence [on the floor] is needed, is wanted and it’s just all about getting out there and putting in the right amount of work,” Bamba said. “Practicing with the team only helps the chemistry of the team. Coming out here … I had a choice, either to stay in Orlando and work with the coaches that didn’t come to summer league or come here and add in these good deposits from the team.”