The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has …

7 hours ago via NBA.com
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired center-forward Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that will send guard Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks. During the 2020-21 season, Thompson averaged 7.6 points (.518 FG%), 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 23.8 minutes per game in 54 games (43 starts). A 10-year NBA veteran, the Texas product has garnered career averages of 9.3 points (.518 FG%), 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 27.7 minutes per game in 673 games (472 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 – 2019-20) and Boston Celtics (2020-21).

August 7, 2021 | 11:33 pm EDT Update
New Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night after the team’s first summer-league practice that he was pleased to see Bamba take the initiative to join the team in Vegas. Bamba, in turn, said Saturday he likes what he’s seem from the new man in charge. “He’s made it clear that my presence [on the floor] is needed, is wanted and it’s just all about getting out there and putting in the right amount of work,” Bamba said. “Practicing with the team only helps the chemistry of the team. Coming out here … I had a choice, either to stay in Orlando and work with the coaches that didn’t come to summer league or come here and add in these good deposits from the team.”
1 hour ago via Chris Hays @ Orlando Sentinel

August 7, 2021 | 10:13 pm EDT Update

Brandon Knight in Summer League with Nets: I'm ready to play

Brandon Knight: “The narrative of my knees, that I’m not healthy, that’s not right. So for me, the narrative is just to show that I’m healthy. I’m ready to play. And I’m here. Most importantly, I’m here to serve these young guys. Summer league is not about me. … My goal is to serve to serve these young guys, give them wisdom, and try to help them and be a servant in any place that I can be.”
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

