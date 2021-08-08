Keith Smith: John Collins’ new contract with the Atlanta Hawks is for five years: 21-22: $23,000,000 22-23: $23,500,000 23-24: $25,340,000 24-25: $26,580,000 25-26: $26,580,000 Final season is a player option. All fully guaranteed. No trade bonus in the deal. @spotrac
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 8, 2021 | 9:36 pm EDT Update
Rockets guarantee Jae'Sean Tate's contract for 2021-22
The Rockets on Sunday guaranteed Jae’Sean Tate’s contract for next season, though he was signed to a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent before the 2020-21 season, a person with knowledge of the unusual move said.
The decision to guarantee Tate’s contract was directed by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, the individual familiar with the decision said, with Fertitta wanting to reward Tate but also to send the message that Tate’s determined play and attitude last season should be considered an example of the team’s priorities.
The Rockets also officially signed free agent forward David Nwaba in Las Vegas, according to an individual with knowledge of the move. Nwaba last week agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract to return to the Rockets with the third season at a team option.
Brandon Rahbar: Josh Giddey appeared to rolled his ankle within the first minute of the game and refused to come out of the game despite being visibly bothered by it. He’s currently in the locker room getting it looked at. That Aussie toughness on full display, but here’s hoping for a return.