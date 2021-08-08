USA Today Sports

Keith Smith: John Collins’ new contract with the Atlanta Hawks is for five years: 21-22: $23,000,000 22-23: $23,500,000 23-24: $25,340,000 24-25: $26,580,000 25-26: $26,580,000 Final season is a player option. All fully guaranteed. No trade bonus in the deal. @spotrac

