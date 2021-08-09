Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Sharife Cooper, who had some great passes on Day 1 of Summer League, about connecting with Jalen Johnson: “He’s a great player. I can’t wait to continue playing with him, somebody that’s extremely athletic, can score on his own, can space the floor, he does it all.”
August 8, 2021 | 9:00 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: For those asking, #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is listed on the roster, but he is very unlikely to play. Coach Dwane Casey said it’s not worth the risk, following his ankle injury.
Stefan Bondy: Knicks coach Dice Yashimoto said Rokas Jokubaitis is “situational” and he’ll play if there’s an opportunity. Not a good sign since he has to go back to Barcelona after the third game.
Joe Mussatto: Vit Krejci isn’t on the Summer League roster, but he’s here on the Thunder’s bench. Should get an update on him at some point this week.
Chase Hughes: The graphic just shown on ESPN before Thunder-Pistons says the Wizards-Pacers game was postponed to tomorrow. NBA’s announcement didn’t say when it was postponed to.
NBA legend Michael Jordan made the trip to Watkins Glen to watch Bubba Wallace drive the number 23 car for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team during Go Bowling at The Glen. Jordan sat above pit road in Wallace’s #23 with fans gathering behind to get a glimpse of the GOAT.