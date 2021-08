It’s a lot of uncertainty for someone with a pair of school-aged boys who have only known one NBA city, but that’s NBA life on the final year of a manageable contract, and Dragic knows it. “I cannot lie, of course I was sad [to be traded],” said Dragic. “First of all, I spent seven years in Miami and the second thing is I have two kids and family in Miami and you have to move to a different city, you basically need to start over and find a school and everything, it’s been hard.”