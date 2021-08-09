With the Hawks’ performance in the playoffs last season, winning two series and two games in the Eastern Conference finals, Dieng thinks Atlanta can go far again this year.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 9, 2021 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Goran Dragic explains his comments about playing for Raptors
Goran Dragic was asked about being traded from Miami – his NBA home for the past seven seasons – to the Raptors where a quality 35-year-old point guard in the final year of a contract for $19.5 million could quite reasonably expect to be traded from at some point between now and the trade deadline. In the clip that makes the rounds Dragic says “Toronto is not my preferred destination, I have higher ambitions, we’ll see.”
Dragic isn’t trying to pretend he was misquoted, just that the broader context was missing. “I was in the centre of the city and the journalists were there and I was asked about Toronto and it was basically taken out of context. I told them that I had spent seven years in Miami and that would be the preferred destination for me because my family is there and everything, not Toronto.”
It’s a lot of uncertainty for someone with a pair of school-aged boys who have only known one NBA city, but that’s NBA life on the final year of a manageable contract, and Dragic knows it. “I cannot lie, of course I was sad [to be traded],” said Dragic. “First of all, I spent seven years in Miami and the second thing is I have two kids and family in Miami and you have to move to a different city, you basically need to start over and find a school and everything, it’s been hard.”
Josh Robbins: Gary Harris and Chuma Okeke are attending the Magic’s summer-league game at the Thomas & Mack Center, in addition to Jonathan Isaac.