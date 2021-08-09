USA Today Sports

With the Hawks’ performance in the playoffs last seas…

8 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
With the Hawks’ performance in the playoffs last season, winning two series and two games in the Eastern Conference finals, Dieng thinks Atlanta can go far again this year.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 9, 2021 | 8:52 pm EDT Update

Goran Dragic explains his comments about playing for Raptors

Goran Dragic was asked about being traded from Miami – his NBA home for the past seven seasons – to the Raptors where a quality 35-year-old point guard in the final year of a contract for $19.5 million could quite reasonably expect to be traded from at some point between now and the trade deadline. In the clip that makes the rounds Dragic says “Toronto is not my preferred destination, I have higher ambitions, we’ll see.”
3 hours ago via SportsNet

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 110 more rumors
3 hours ago via SportsNet

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home