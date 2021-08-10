Emiliano Carchia: Johnny Hamilton has reached a one-year agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @sportando. The big man has played with EuroLeague powerhouse Fenerbahce and Mornar Bar last season
August 10, 2021 | 10:09 am EDT Update
Raptors unwilling to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas
Do you see a deal for Dragic coming together between the Mavericks and the Raptors? Marc Stein: I think it’s gonna be tough. They’ve already tried, based on everything I’ve been told. Toronto has been resistant to it.
Italian team targeting Nico Mannion?
Emiliano Carchia: Nico Mannion is the main player that Virtus Bologna is targeting at guard position after Chris Chiozza agreed on a two-way deal with Warriors, sources tell @Sportando. Jaleen Smith is another player on the list.
Orazio Cauchi: Cuban mentioned that there’ve been talks with the NBA about a possible friendly game in Madrid against Real, with then maybe bringing the team to Slovenia to play a friendly or doing a public practice. But of course due to Covid the timing of that plan might be delayed a bit