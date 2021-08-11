This trend is most stark when we look specifically at the lack of players who are earning just below the max, which I’ll define as within five percentage points of a max contract for players with 0-6 years of service. This group consists largely of players that are on their first big contract or their last one. The John Collins’s and Kyle Lowry’s of the NBA. These are the guys that are good enough to command a sizeable salary, but not good enough to get max money at the current stage of their career. Ten years ago, there were 24 players earning annual salaries within five percentage points of a max. Five years ago, the number was 16. Heading into next season, the number stands at seven.
