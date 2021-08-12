“I still think when you look at the depth of our rost…

“I still think when you look at the depth of our roster and the young talent that we have, we don’t have draft assets like we have in the past anymore, but we now have guys under contract that you could match some of the bigger salaries,” Schlenk said. “There wasn’t really those big guys — all those rumors guys were going to ask for trades and it didn’t really come to fruition. So you never really know, and in today’s NBA, those guys can kind of pick where they’re going to go, too. It’s not like the good old days where you make the best offer and you get the guy. “But I think last year kind of put us back on the NBA map as far as a destination. Those who want to get traded, they want to go somewhere they think they can win. And I think now that perception of us is out there, because we do have a young core that did show success in the playoffs. So the hope would be when a star player does ask to be traded, we’ll be one of the destinations he’ll be open to coming to.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 12, 2021 | 3:50 am EDT Update
Steve Kerr for 2024?
Would you be interested in being the head coach in Paris in three years? Steve Kerr: Of course I’d be interested. I mean, who wouldn’t be? I’ll leave it at that. I have no idea how it will all transpire; there are a lot of great candidates out there. And if I were to be considered, that would be an honor.
Mavericks fans have expressed concern on social media that Dallas is done with roster-maneuvering. The potential acquisition of Goran Dragic from Toronto remains a possibility, though sources say that possibility is far from imminent. Dallas also reportedly has joined New Orleans in registering interest in Chicago restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen.
Bobby Marks: Breakdown of the Zach Collins contract in San Antonio: 2021-22- $7M (full guarantee) 2022-23- $7.35M (50% guaranteed) 2023-24- $7.7M ($0 guaranteed) Total guarantee is $10.675M This is a sold contract for both San Antonio and Collins.
Monte Poole: Gary Payton II, hoping to make the Warriors roster in training camp: ‘I feel confident. The way they play and the way I play, it’s a perfect fit. 30 is gonna have the ball. So all I gotta do is cut, make the right plays, hit open shots . . . and continue to play defense’
“It’s been one hell of a ride,” Allen told cleveland.com and one other reporter in an intimate conversation following Tuesday’s Summer League practice at a Las Vegas high school. “Coming from Brooklyn, the championship aspirations in Brooklyn and then coming to a rebuilding team where not every game is going to be a fight for the championship, we know that, but we’re all fighting to get better, fighting to improve our game so down the line we can be part of a championship team. Seeing a team like this, knowing what it takes, we have all the right guys and the right mindsets to do it. So, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be part of this again, especially with these guys.’ “I see a bright future here that I fit in perfectly.”
According to one source who watched practice on Monday, Allen, listed at 6-foot-11 and 243 pounds, looked stronger. It’s an area he’s focused on this offseason. Along with that, Allen recognizes the need to become a more reliable shooter. He’s also worked on his post game — specifically face-up and back-to-the-basket moves. Often reliant on teammates getting looks for him, Allen wants to be able to create more on his own. That would help Cleveland’s 28th-ranked offensive efficiency last season — a continuation of the post-LeBron James organizational struggles.