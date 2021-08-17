Knicks announce signings of Taj Gibson & Alec Burks. NYK re-worked Gibson’s deal & signed him for 2-years, $10.1M via an exception. Burks’ 3-year deal starts at $9.5M & has a team option in final year. ESPN 1st reported Gibson. Leon Rose on return of Burks, Nerlens Noel & Gibson: pic.twitter.com/J7MpxwlLCw

