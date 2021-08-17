Adrian Wojnarowski: Plenty of discuss on The Jump at 3 PM ET today with unveiling of Christmas Day games, including, sources say: Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks returning to play the New York Knicks at MSG. Plus, battle of the East-West titans: The Brooklyn Nets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples.
Grant Hill calls Kevin Durant 'maybe the best offensive player of all time'
In discussing his new role as Managing Director of USA Basketball, Grant Hill said a mouthful when looking back at what transpired this summer with the United States men’s national team and the Tokyo Olympics. He called Kevin Durant “maybe the best offensive player of all time.” That may not sit well with his old rivals in Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, among others, but anyone who watched Durant lead the American team to the gold medal would at least say that Hill has a valid argument as he plunges into his newest job.
“What is encouraging is that we had the best offensive player, maybe of all time, wanting to be a part of it, along with a lot of our best young guys wanting to be a part of it,” Hill told BasketballNews.com in his first interview since taking over the position previously held by Jerry Colangelo. “I do believe there is a widespread excitement and desire to be a part of it.”
Hill said he will definitely field a team of NBA players; that is despite suggestions from some corners that the Americans should use a team that has already competed under the Team USA banner, such as the Under-19 team led by Gonzaga recruit (and likely the 2022 NBA Draft’s top pick) Chet Holmgren. “Every generation of players is different, so the challenge is what can we do to make it interesting and welcoming so that players will want to be a part of it,” Hill said. “I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and making it work.”
Ian Begley: Knicks announce signings of Taj Gibson & Alec Burks. NYK re-worked Gibson’s deal & signed him for 2-years, $10.1M via an exception. Burks’ 3-year deal starts at $9.5M & has a team option in final year. ESPN 1st reported Gibson. Leon Rose on return of Burks, Nerlens Noel & Gibson: pic.twitter.com/J7MpxwlLCw
So let’s move on to your impressions of the team for this upcoming season. This is a vague opening question but what are the reasons for improvement, the primary reasons why you will be better? Chris Finch: There is a deep and genuine motivation by Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell to have their best offseason ever. And that’s really where it begins and ends, because if your best players aren’t all-in and ready, then you are not going to go very far. They’ve seen their contemporaries having success. Devin Booker’s in the Finals. Nikola Jokic wins MVP. These are guys who they feel they are every bit as good as, if not better than — or at one point have been better than — in the league.
In 2016, NBA general managers said KAT would be the guy they would start a franchise with above all others. Chris Finch: 100 percent. And he still is; he just has to get back to that, right? He has that and he knows that. DLo is healthy, feels good, believes in his team and his teammates. So those two guys. Then the development of Ant and Jaden. Ant is, as we all have spoken about many times, incredibly gifted, has glimpses of being truly special. He has got to figure out routines. He has got to figure out what it means to be a professional with the right approach, and he is doing it. He cares. His competitive drive might be the highest on our team. But how do we harness that so it becomes productive for everybody, right?
Chris Finch: And Jaden, as we talked about, has probably been our most diligent worker in the gym. He has the best foundation in terms of his basketball fundamentals, that is easy to stack skills on. That’s the core four. Then our other pieces. We are really excited about Vando and really excited about J-Mac (Jordan McLaughlin). We want to get these guys back in the fold. From an analytics point of view, they are checking some boxes that drive winning. And then the rest of our roster.
Is your scorer with the second unit more likely to be Beasley or DLo? Chris Finch: We don’t really know yet. It could be one or both or it could be Ant. It is tough to know yet. Until I know what we are looking like at the four (power forward), it is hard to answer that question. But I think when you look at a finishing lineup, we’re going to be able to put out a lot of firepower and hope to get more stops. Usually at the end of games guys are a little more locked-in defensively.