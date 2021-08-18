Ryan Ward: A few NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) ratings have dropped (no Lakers, unfortunately): Kevin Durant - 96 Giannis - 96 Steph Curry - 96 Nikola Jokic - 95 Luka - 94 Khris Middleton - 88 Jrue Holiday - 85 Some more players could have ratings drop throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/NyUg2N5G0C
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has high expectations for his NBA 2K22 rating. In a video posted by NBA 2K, Durant, one of the cover athletes for the game's 75th anniversary edition, explained why he believes his rating should be a 99 overall. "I work extremely hard," said Durant, who was a 96 overall last year. "I pretty much do everything great. That's why I should be a 99."
For Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the 90 rating in NBA 2K21 is a feat for the young All-Star, and one of his few goals he planned on crossing off his list by the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. “I feel good,” Tatum said. “You set out a goal before the season, and once you accomplish that goal, it feels good. And now we’re on to the next marker.”
NBA 2K21: Jayson Tatum breaks 90. Jaylen Brown hits 86. Kemba Walker at 86. Too high or too low? Shamrock #2KRatings
Chris Haynes: Sources: “@NBA2K 21” player ratings for Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup is LeBron James (98) — highest-rated player in the game — Anthony Davis (96), Danny Green (76), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76) and Alex Caruso (75). Rating reveals today on all 2K social platforms. pic.twitter.com/Tog2gRBSQb
Fred Katz: Wizards NBA 2K21 Ratings: Bradley Beal 88 John Wall 83 Rui Hachimura 79 Bertans 79 Thomas Bryant 79 Troy Brown 78 Napier 76 Wagner 76 Ish Smith 76 Mahinmi 74 Jerome Robinson 73 Bonga 72 Pasecniks 72 Jerian Grant 72 Gary Payton II 72 Schofield 71 Mathews 71 JWIII 70 Uthoff 67
Will Guillory: Pelicans NBA 2K21 ratings: Zion - 86 Brandon Ingram - 86 Jrue Holiday - 83 JJ Redick - 78 Lonzo Ball - 77 Derrick Favors - 77 Jaxson Hayes - 76 Jahlil Okafor - 76 Josh Hart - 75 Nicolo Melli - 75 E'Twaun - 73 Darius Miller - 72 NAW - 71 Kenrich Williams - 71 Frank Jackson - 71
Viewership numbers overall have been seen as a resounding success by the Suns' organization. The matchup between Ty Jerome and Josh Okogie (Suns vs Timberwolves) reached 3.1 million viewers on Twitter, while Mikal Bridges vs. Matisse Thybulle as the Suns vs 76ers hit 2 million, as did Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson (as the Oklahoma City Thunder) facing Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (as the Suns). The Suns' Twitch account, which was created only a month ago, now sits at over 448,000 total views with just under 7,000 followers.
Royce O'Neale: Dang my 2k rating still at 73 🤦🏾♂️ that’s wild😂😂😂🤷🏾♂️ How I get that up lol @Ronnie 2K @NBA2K
Fair Game: @SHAQ's reaction to finding out he's the only player to have ever received a 100 rating in @NBA2K is priceless CC: @KristineLeahy
Salman Ali: Russell Westbrook on being given a 90 rating on NBA 2K20: "To me, it doesn't mean sh*t". pic.twitter.com/4Z6hacFb0r
Alex Kennedy: These are the highest-rated teams in NBA 2K20: 1. Los Angeles Clippers (78.69) 2. Los Angeles Lakers (78.27) 3. Utah Jazz (78.17) 4. Denver Nuggets (78.08) 5. Golden State Warriors (77.71)
Daniel Gafford: I’m speechless right now. Never thought this would happen. I appreciate @Ronnie2K @NBA2K #2KRatings. Y’all made my dreams come true 😭😅
Tomer Azarly: #Clippers' Montrezl Harrell gets an 83 rating in NBA 2K20. He's rated one point behind #Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and #Hawks' John Collins. That's...interesting. Montrezl Harrell: It’s a f****** joke but it’s ok 😂😂😂
Bobby Portis: Appreciate the first look @NBA2K ! Need to get that rating up though @Ronnie2K #UNDERDOG #2K20
Ryan Ward: Kyle Kuzma’s (@Kyle Kuzma) rating for #NBA2K20 has been released. Kuz comes in with a rating of 84 this year. Did @NBA2K get it right? Too high? Too low? #Lakers pic.twitter.com/8DqEKSvYsQ
Tobias Harris: I don't know what makes me more upset the rating or the jersey 😩🤦🏽♂️😩 @NBA2K @Ronnie2K @BobanMarjanovic
Unlike a number of players, Lillard seemed indifferent when asked about his ranking -- he doesn't play as himself on the game anyway -- though he did managed to get in a little jab at the developers nonetheless. "It's fine, I never really cared," said Lillard. "I don't understand why people get mad about what the rating is. A lot of people that come up with the game, they probably can't even shoot."
Harrison Wind: NBA 2K ratings are out. Top-12: 1. LeBron - 97. 2. Kawhi - 97. 3. Giannis - 96. 4. Durant - 96. 5. Harden - 96. 6. Curry - 95. 7. Davis - 94. 8. George - 93. 9. Lillard - 92. 10. Embiid - 91. 11. Kyrie - 91. 12. Jokic - 90. Discuss...
Morris likewise used to play a lot of NBA 2k, but veered away from the franchise about three years ago, by his recollection. He had two pressing issues with the game: his rating and his appearance. “I’ve been on there, I didn’t have my beard,” Morris said. “I didn’t have none of that. And I just wasn’t feeling it because I look at these other players, they’ve got everything. They’ve got all their [facial hair and accessories] done. They’ve got guys that haven’t played an NBA game coming in at [an] 80-something [rating] and I’m a fucking 77. And I done been in there eight years putting in work every year. So I just feel disrespected. So I don’t play it. “I averaged 14 [points per game] for the last three years. There’s no way I’m a 77 and dudes who average less than me are in the 80s. I don’t respect it. So I can’t play it.”
“I came back less this year than I was last year. How does that even make sense?” Morris said. “We went to the Conference Finals. I had a great season. How do I come back less? So I can’t deal with them. “Fuck them. I ain’t reaching out. I don’t feel like I should have to. I put in a lot of work.”
Bobby Portis: My official @NBA2K screenshot! I told @Ronnie 2K that he gotta have my nappy fro on the game when it comes out though lol...what y’all think? #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/lB68gwYGiL
Isaiah Canaan: Blessed to be apart @NBA2K & Big Ups to @Ronnie2K Off Injury I Can’t Complain lol What do you guys think?? #Gamer #Nice
E'Twaun Moore: @PelicansNBA going to be the team to rock with in #NBA2K19 this year!Got to get that rating ⬆️@Ronnie2K @NBA2K
Sirius XM NBA: Mo Bamba’s reaction when Kevin Knox told him his #NBALive19 rating was 81: “For real?! I’m about to start playing Live.” #PaniniNBARookie @PaniniAmerica @NBA @Sirius XM NBA pic.twitter.com/kRkXUN2xOH
Trae Young: My whole life I’ve been underrated.... this ain’t nothing new🤷🏽♂️😏😂 #KeepThatSameEnergy
After his stellar first year, Kuzma told NBA 2K’s Ronnie Singh that he was expecting a bump when NBA 2K19 releases. “I think it should be at least an 80,” Kuzma said in a video. Kuzma got his wish — or at least the bare minimum of it — because Singh told him that when 2K19 drops, Kuzma will be an 80 overall, something the star sophomore forward says he’ll “for sure” use as motivation. ”But hey, an 80’s an 80,” Kuzma added, although his body language and tone in the video were that of a child trying to talk themselves into socks being a cool birthday present when they expected a Nintendo Switch:
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown said that he plays Fifa and not 2K, but as soon as the 2K ratings came out, Kyrie called him and asked how he felt. "I was like Kyrie, I do not give a fuck about no 2K rating. (Kyrie) was like 'bro they played you' (laughs)." via @CJMcCollum @Schultz_Report
Ronnie 2K: One of my favorite things of the year... Shouting out all @nba players who want to know their @NBA2K rating for #NBA2K19. Reply to this tweet or DM me 👀 If you’re a fan and want your favorite players rating, tweet them to let them know it’s time! pic.twitter.com/h72XVUrJJF
LeBron James: Man those white uniforms ain’t so bad/fresh and that rating ain’t so bad either for such an old head! 🤣🤷🏾♂️🙏🏾 #NBA2K19🔥 #KingJames👑 #StriveForGreatness🚀 #RWTW🏅 #JamesGang👑
Donovan Mitchell: 2 questions @NBA2K What's my dunk rating? And who else is an 87 this year 🤔 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGbs1Fvrez
NBA 2K19: A rating fit for a King 🔥 A 98 overall for our 20th Anniversary Edition Cover athlete @KingJames. What do you think?
Singh no longer has such anonymity. When an NBA player wants his rating, he must hit up @Ronnie2K. According to Singh, two days before the game's release, 214 players had tweeted about their initial ratings. That's nearly half of the 450 players in the league. The game's manufacturer didn't have to spend a dime for the promotion. "Most other brands would struggle to have that kind of [advertising]," Singh said. "I mean, they'd have to pay considerably to have that kind of impact. We're doing it based on relationships and a passion for a really great video game."
When Washington Wizards guard John Wall caught wind of his 90 rating, he tweeted at Singh: "u a joke !!" The two publicly debated about Wall's previous ratings until Singh tweeted a GIF of a dancing salt shaker, poking fun at the four-time all-star for being upset. Wall blocked him. "John was not serious," Singh said. "It was funny, him and I were DMing the whole time that was happening. It's slightly orchestrated, you know. ... I didn't know he was going to say 'u a joke,' but that was perfect. That was exactly what we needed to kind of fuel the thirst about these ratings."
Paul Kim: what do you think Melo's real ranking should be?? Damian Lillard: Honestly don't give a damn bout a ranking. They usually wrong at every level.
While at the event, Danny had a chance to talk about the much-hyped game, and revealed he is not much of a gamer as well as a player who doesn't fret over his rating. “I’m not a big gamer, I do play but I’m not a guy who worries about the rating. As long as they put me in the game — I know that they put me in better than I am in real life. So if they can put me in the game where I can shoot it pretty well, and play defense then I am happy. It’s always fun and interesting to watch."
Ingram received a 76 rating in the game, which some believed was too low. In an interview with Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, Ingram disagreed saying it could’ve been even lower considering the season he had last year: “I can’t control it, I know it’s just a game. Of course with the season I had this year I could’ve expected it even lower. I know what I’m capable of and a lot of guys, especially my fans, know what I’m capable of and that’s why they were mad at it, but it’s kind of based off how the season went this year.”
Grant Hill calls Kevin Durant 'maybe the best offensive player of all time'
In discussing his new role as Managing Director of USA Basketball, Grant Hill said a mouthful when looking back at what transpired this summer with the United States men’s national team and the Tokyo Olympics. He called Kevin Durant “maybe the best offensive player of all time.” That may not sit well with his old rivals in Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, among others, but anyone who watched Durant lead the American team to the gold medal would at least say that Hill has a valid argument as he plunges into his newest job.
“What is encouraging is that we had the best offensive player, maybe of all time, wanting to be a part of it, along with a lot of our best young guys wanting to be a part of it,” Hill told BasketballNews.com in his first interview since taking over the position previously held by Jerry Colangelo. “I do believe there is a widespread excitement and desire to be a part of it.”
Hill said he will definitely field a team of NBA players; that is despite suggestions from some corners that the Americans should use a team that has already competed under the Team USA banner, such as the Under-19 team led by Gonzaga recruit (and likely the 2022 NBA Draft’s top pick) Chet Holmgren. “Every generation of players is different, so the challenge is what can we do to make it interesting and welcoming so that players will want to be a part of it,” Hill said. “I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and making it work.”
Ian Begley: Knicks announce signings of Taj Gibson & Alec Burks. NYK re-worked Gibson’s deal & signed him for 2-years, $10.1M via an exception. Burks’ 3-year deal starts at $9.5M & has a team option in final year. ESPN 1st reported Gibson. Leon Rose on return of Burks, Nerlens Noel & Gibson: pic.twitter.com/J7MpxwlLCw
So let’s move on to your impressions of the team for this upcoming season. This is a vague opening question but what are the reasons for improvement, the primary reasons why you will be better? Chris Finch: There is a deep and genuine motivation by Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell to have their best offseason ever. And that’s really where it begins and ends, because if your best players aren’t all-in and ready, then you are not going to go very far. They’ve seen their contemporaries having success. Devin Booker’s in the Finals. Nikola Jokic wins MVP. These are guys who they feel they are every bit as good as, if not better than — or at one point have been better than — in the league.
In 2016, NBA general managers said KAT would be the guy they would start a franchise with above all others. Chris Finch: 100 percent. And he still is; he just has to get back to that, right? He has that and he knows that. DLo is healthy, feels good, believes in his team and his teammates. So those two guys. Then the development of Ant and Jaden. Ant is, as we all have spoken about many times, incredibly gifted, has glimpses of being truly special. He has got to figure out routines. He has got to figure out what it means to be a professional with the right approach, and he is doing it. He cares. His competitive drive might be the highest on our team. But how do we harness that so it becomes productive for everybody, right?
Chris Finch: And Jaden, as we talked about, has probably been our most diligent worker in the gym. He has the best foundation in terms of his basketball fundamentals, that is easy to stack skills on. That’s the core four. Then our other pieces. We are really excited about Vando and really excited about J-Mac (Jordan McLaughlin). We want to get these guys back in the fold. From an analytics point of view, they are checking some boxes that drive winning. And then the rest of our roster.
Is your scorer with the second unit more likely to be Beasley or DLo? Chris Finch: We don’t really know yet. It could be one or both or it could be Ant. It is tough to know yet. Until I know what we are looking like at the four (power forward), it is hard to answer that question. But I think when you look at a finishing lineup, we’re going to be able to put out a lot of firepower and hope to get more stops. Usually at the end of games guys are a little more locked-in defensively.