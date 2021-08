Morris likewise used to play a lot of NBA 2k, but veered away from the franchise about three years ago, by his recollection. He had two pressing issues with the game: his rating and his appearance. “I’ve been on there, I didn’t have my beard,” Morris said. “I didn’t have none of that. And I just wasn’t feeling it because I look at these other players, they’ve got everything. They’ve got all their [facial hair and accessories] done. They’ve got guys that haven’t played an NBA game coming in at [an] 80-something [rating] and I’m a fucking 77. And I done been in there eight years putting in work every year. So I just feel disrespected. So I don’t play it . “I averaged 14 [points per game] for the last three years. There’s no way I’m a 77 and dudes who average less than me are in the 80s. I don’t respect it. So I can’t play it.”