USA Today Sports

Several people also pointed to the success of teams tha…

1 day ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Several people also pointed to the success of teams that have avoided tanking in recent years — including the Raptors winning the title two years ago and the Suns and Atlanta Hawks breaking into the playoffs with immediate deep runs — as indicators that a long and painful rebuilding process might be no longer necessary. But as one West executive put it, that logic could be flawed for teams looking to emulate the Suns or Hawks: “I think a lot of it has to do with these playoffs where teams have skirted through the playoffs and people are ignoring where guys got hurt. It’s become more of an NFL-type, win-now mindset.”

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 20, 2021 | 5:52 pm EDT Update

CJ McCollum on Damian Lillard: "He's all in"

2 hours ago via highkin

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 176 more rumors
August 20, 2021 | 3:49 pm EDT Update

Celtics retiring Kevin Garnett's number on March 13th

The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13 following their game against Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks. Perfect timing after Paul Pierce said last year that Garnett nearly came to blows with the Nets legend when he was Garnett’s coach in Brooklyn. Garnett’s Boston jersey retirement is happening before Minnesota’s, where he spent 14 seasons but had a falling out with outgoing team governor Glen Taylor.
4 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 420 more rumors
Home