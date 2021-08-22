-
Clint Capela: What’s my rating @Ronnie 2K? If it’s …
August 22, 2021 | 5:57 am EDT Update
David Stern inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
What David Stern did for the sport of basketball transcended any gender bias and opened a whole new world for women in the game. NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014, Stern was the key figure in the formation and operation of the WNBA in 1997. That bold move paved the way for Stern, who died Jan. 1, 2020, to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Stern was joined in the induction class by former players Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash, Lauren Jackson and Debbie Brock, along with contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.
“The WNBA was my father’s baby,” said Eric Stern, representing his father. “It was something he had to fight for. He had to spend a lot of professional capital, and even some personal capital, to make it happen. “There were a lot of doubters. He tended to enjoy conflict and didn’t mind it at all. He did a lot of civil rights work as he was growing up. He had a strong conviction toward equity and equality.”
Los Angeles picked up Monk on a one-year minimum deal, which could become the best value signing of the summer. Monk detailed the factors that led to his decision to sign with L.A. “The environment, man,” Monk said. “And this organization, and all theknowledge that I’ll learn. How to be a pro, how to work, how to work smarter and just how to be a man too, as well.”
Monk mentioned how he’s still young and could absorb what the veterans know on and off the court. “I’m still learning, I’m still going through life, too,” Monk said. “I’m 23. So these guys have been doing it a long longer, and so I can ask lot of questions and I can learn. Not just about being on the basketball court but off the court as well. That was the biggest thing.”
Kamiah Adams-Beal: @Ronnie2K is a whole joke at this point. Ronnie 2K: Oh boy we have the wife upset too. That’s real love, I appreciate that!
Apparently, though, Ronnie 2K had a follow-up tweet to mock Kamiah after her latest rant about the game. The post has since been deleted, but not before the wife of the Wizards guard saw it and his followers saved a screenshot.
Kamiah Adams-Beal: Dogs bark. Ducks quack. So don’t be so surprised when clowns, do clown shit. But atleast I have the courage to stand on my own two feet. @ me next time pussy @Ronnie2K. That was deleted quickly 😭😂
Kevin Porter Jr: @Ronnie2K what my scan coming like? I better be in the 80s ya’ll can’t grill me me this year, & please can u have my swag right wit da long socks/calf sleeves, & my right arm sleeve sheeesh, ya’ll got me out there lookin like I’m at la fitness Camoot 2k. @NBA2K. Ronnie 2K: Swagged out… but a 77. Did we get this right or should he be in the 80s as he says? #2KRatings. Kevin Porter Jr: A 77? Carry on 🥱, You got rookies rank higher than me? Can you validate that?