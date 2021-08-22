-
Onyeka Okongwu: Man I just wanna hoop 😞
August 23, 2021 | 12:08 pm EDT Update
Lakers, Hornets interested in Jeremy Lamb
According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The caveat, of course, is similar to what happened with Oladipo before he was traded to Houston a month into last season. He had to show he had bounced back from injury before a favorable deal could materialize for the Pacers. They’d planned to trade him for a while, but they couldn’t score a player of LeVert’s quality for Oladipo until then.
Jeremy Lamb likely will begin the 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers, but he’ll be elsewhere before it ends, league sources familiar with the situation tell IndyStar. IndyStar reported two weeks ago that the Pacers had been unsuccessful in trying to move the 6-5 guard/small forward, who missed the last 38 games last season because of left knee and leg soreness. He missed the first 14 games, a few in-between and the last 18, including two play-in tournament games.
JD Shaw: Former NBA guard Tyler Dorsey has signed in Greece with Olympiacos. Dorsey spent time with the Hawks and Grizzlies from 2017-19, appearing in 104 total games.
JD Shaw: London Perrantes (@London Perrantes) has signed in Israel with Hapoel Galil Gilboa, per the team. Perrantes played 14 games with the Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season.
JD Shaw: Free agent guard Toney Douglas has signed in Greece with Iraklis BC, the team announced. Douglas has played 394 NBA games with seven different teams.
Monty Williams: 'What we just went through is going to pay dividends for us'
Monty Williams: So our core has been together for these four segments, where they’ve been able to like get a bunch of our system, break, process it, and this is like the fourth time. I think for us it’s going to be a benefit as we go forward. We don’t have the championship pedigree of Golden State. We’re not as playoff-tested throughout the roster as the Clippers or even Utah. They’ve been through more series than we have, so we need the continuity. But I do feel like what we just went through is going to pay dividends for us. We’ll find out if it’s going to be a benefit to us next year. I do feel that way. Strongly. Just from the comments from the guys since then, they’ve been talking about the details and how hard it is and you can’t fabricate that in practice.
Monty Williams: But every year the West is tough. And you know, nobody picked us to be (in the Finals). Look where we were picked last year. Some people didn’t even have us making the playoffs, even with Chris. So that part doesn’t bother me at all, because you have to play the games and you have to go through the grind and you ain’t gonna win because somebody said you’re going to win. You’re going to win because you go out and win the game. That’s what we’ve been about proving. That doesn’t diminish teams in the West. I’m looking at teams that are hungry just like us who were on the outside, teams like Sac, you know. That’s a team that’s going to come after your head next year. Houston. I’m watching all the additions that they’ve made.
Monty Williams: My granddad — my mom’s dad — used to put a switch on my tail because I wasn’t a good loser. I’d always say something or do something that got me in trouble. I wasn’t trying to do anything (in the Bucks locker room), I was just trying to congratulate Giannis, and I thought maybe he’d take me to a side office where Bud (Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer) and (Bucks general manager) Jon (Horst) were and I was just going to congratulate them and maybe see a couple of their players. I had no idea that he was going to take me into the whole deal (laughs), but it was cool because I had so much respect for him.