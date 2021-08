Onyeka Okongwu: Man I just wanna hoop 😞

Monty Williams: So our core has been together for these four segments, where they’ve been able to like get a bunch of our system, break, process it, and this is like the fourth time. I think for us it’s going to be a benefit as we go forward. We don’t have the championship pedigree of Golden State. We’re not as playoff-tested throughout the roster as the Clippers or even Utah. They’ve been through more series than we have, so we need the continuity. But I do feel like what we just went through is going to pay dividends for us. We’ll find out if it’s going to be a benefit to us next year. I do feel that way. Strongly. Just from the comments from the guys since then, they’ve been talking about the details and how hard it is and you can’t fabricate that in practice.