20 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are hiring former All-Star guard Nick Van Exel to fill Marlon Garnett’s vacant spot on Nate McMillan’s coaching staff, sources tell @The Athletic. Van Exel was a player development instructor for the Hawks from 2010-2012.

August 23, 2021 | 12:08 pm EDT Update

According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The caveat, of course, is similar to what happened with Oladipo before he was traded to Houston a month into last season. He had to show he had bounced back from injury before a favorable deal could materialize for the Pacers. They’d planned to trade him for a while, but they couldn’t score a player of LeVert’s quality for Oladipo until then.
46 mins ago via Indianapolis Star

Jeremy Lamb likely will begin the 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers, but he’ll be elsewhere before it ends, league sources familiar with the situation tell IndyStar. IndyStar reported two weeks ago that the Pacers had been unsuccessful in trying to move the 6-5 guard/small forward, who missed the last 38 games last season because of left knee and leg soreness. He missed the first 14 games, a few in-between and the last 18, including two play-in tournament games.
46 mins ago via Indianapolis Star

, Top Rumors

Monty Williams: 'What we just went through is going to pay dividends for us'

Monty Williams: So our core has been together for these four segments, where they’ve been able to like get a bunch of our system, break, process it, and this is like the fourth time. I think for us it’s going to be a benefit as we go forward. We don’t have the championship pedigree of Golden State. We’re not as playoff-tested throughout the roster as the Clippers or even Utah. They’ve been through more series than we have, so we need the continuity. But I do feel like what we just went through is going to pay dividends for us. We’ll find out if it’s going to be a benefit to us next year. I do feel that way. Strongly. Just from the comments from the guys since then, they’ve been talking about the details and how hard it is and you can’t fabricate that in practice.
46 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Monty Williams: But every year the West is tough. And you know, nobody picked us to be (in the Finals). Look where we were picked last year. Some people didn’t even have us making the playoffs, even with Chris. So that part doesn’t bother me at all, because you have to play the games and you have to go through the grind and you ain’t gonna win because somebody said you’re going to win. You’re going to win because you go out and win the game. That’s what we’ve been about proving. That doesn’t diminish teams in the West. I’m looking at teams that are hungry just like us who were on the outside, teams like Sac, you know. That’s a team that’s going to come after your head next year. Houston. I’m watching all the additions that they’ve made.
46 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Monty Williams: My granddad — my mom’s dad — used to put a switch on my tail because I wasn’t a good loser. I’d always say something or do something that got me in trouble. I wasn’t trying to do anything (in the Bucks locker room), I was just trying to congratulate Giannis, and I thought maybe he’d take me to a side office where Bud (Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer) and (Bucks general manager) Jon (Horst) were and I was just going to congratulate them and maybe see a couple of their players. I had no idea that he was going to take me into the whole deal (laughs), but it was cool because I had so much respect for him.
46 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

