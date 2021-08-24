As fans look to find ways to remember Kobe Bryant this week — with the late Lakers star’s birthday Monday followed by the date on the calendar that commemorates his uniforms Tuesday, 8/24 — a blockchain company has found another way to honor Mamba forever.
August 24, 2021 | 4:05 pm EDT Update
Hornets announce Terry Rozier extension
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Terry Rozier to a multiyear contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“In his two seasons with the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been an instrumental part of our team,” said Kupchak. “Terry is a highly competitive, tough and talented player that has continually improved all aspects of his game. He has provided leadership and an infectious work ethic that has been a tremendous benefit to our younger players. Terry is an important member of our young, talented team and we are thrilled to have him as a member of the Hornets organization for years to come.
“Ever since I got to Charlotte, the fans and the organization have embraced me,” Rozier said, “I am excited to remain with the Hornets for the long term and I can’t wait to see what my teammates, coaches, the organization and I can accomplish in the coming years. I am grateful for the trust everyone has put in me and I cannot wait to get back to work for this upcoming season.”
Michael Singer: Jason Terry, the new head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold. (Gold tie was a nice touch). pic.twitter.com/Ci2tiZWNqu