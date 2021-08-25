USA Today Sports

The chart below shows the distribution of shooting foul…

11 hours ago via Owen Phillips @ Substack
The chart below shows the distribution of shooting fouls drawn by distance from the hoop. I’ve limited the chart to the players that drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season. The players are ordered on the chart by the median distance on all the shooting fouls they drew, meaning the further up a player is on the chart, the larger their proportion of shooting fouls that came from jump shots. At the top of the list is Trae Young. No player has exemplified the need for a change in officiating more than Young. His foul baiting has drawn the ire of opposing coaches and national media alike. More than half of all the shooting fouls Young drew last season came from further than ten feet from the hoop. That’s the highest proportion out of anyone who drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season.

More on Rules Changes

11 hours ago via Owen Phillips @ Substack
So while 3s make up around 40 percent of all shot attempts, they represent only about five percent of all shooting fouls. This is an important point to keep in mind when wondering why your favorite player doesn’t get as many whistles as his peers. If they don’t get to the rim often, then they probably won’t get fouled often. In general, the more shots at the rim a player takes, the more shooting fouls they will be able to draw.
11 hours ago via Owen Phillips @ Substack
Other players that relied on drawing shooting fouls off of jump shots last season include Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Of those three, I suspect that Harden will have the hardest time adapting to the change in officiating. Given his age and recent injury history, it’s reasonable to think Harden will have more trouble getting to the rim compared to younger players like Booker and Doncic.
2 weeks ago via Twitter
NBA announces officiating changes to cut back on non-basketball moves used to draw fouls
2 weeks ago via Twitter
NBA Official: Overt, non-basketball moves used by offensive players to initiate contact with defenders will include when: - The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle - The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender
2 weeks ago via Twitter
2 weeks ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/NBAOfficial/status/1424438055570657285
2 weeks ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/NBAOfficial/status/1424438136017408000
2 weeks ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/NBAOfficial/status/1424438216267030534
2 weeks ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/NBAOfficial/status/1424438278766354432

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Rules Changes
More HoopsHype Rumors
August 25, 2021 | 9:29 pm EDT Update
Not with Damian Lillard. Just weeks removed from helping Team USA win another gold medal in Tokyo and recovering from a lingering abdominal injury, he came back to Ogden to participate in the Weber State Alumni Classic, which he hosts. It’s part of a summertime routine that aids one of the most dynamic players in the game reset mentally. It’s a sanctuary of sorts, where he gets to step away from the fast-paced lifestyle of being Dame and gets to just be Damian Lillard.
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

He went to Texas Roadhouse in South Ogden and got to eat in relative peace. Rather than staying in the Courtyard Marriott in town, he rented a house near Pineview Reservoir in the quaint town of Huntsville. The population is less than 700. Lillard didn’t miss a chance to go to the restaurant that the team used to visit regularly for pre-game meals: the University Broiler & Grill, which is a short jaunt through campus, right next to the Taco Bell he and his teammates used to frequent, sometimes too often. “I remember those times like it was yesterday,” Lillard explained. “Any time I touch down in Ogden and I’m just driving through, I’m like, ‘Man, I remember my first party I went to was down there.’ I remember a party that got busted was down there. I was just riding through here having all these memories.”
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

“You get to a position where it’s like, ‘Do I defend myself or do I just say nothing.’ For me, when I’m just hearing stuff that’s not the facts, I’m going to say I didn’t say that,” Lillard said. “Some things I’ve just got to let it be said. I know what the truth is. I know where I stand. It’s not my duty to make the public know … it’s not my job to make them aware of what that is. “It definitely has been different. I feel like I’ve handled it like I’ve handled everything. I just let it happen. I let people talk and I just stay true to who I am and I stand on that. If I say something, I stand on what I said. It is what it is, at this point.”
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Lloyd Pierce in a new city, working with a new coaching staff, and won’t have nearly the same level of responsibilities and pressure that come with being a head coach. And yet, he emphasizes, “I’ve never stressed a day in my life. “I don’t stress, this is just basketball. It’s a wonderful opportunity. The same year I was fired, I had a daughter, I won the Olympics and have a new job. I’m good.” Pierce, 45, was without a job since March after the Hawks sputtered to a 14-20 start to the season. “I am good,” he wrote then. “It’s just basketball. If you feel sorry, volunteer or donate to those truly in need.”
2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , Uncategorized

, ,

2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Coming off two and a half seasons as a head coach, he now will be Carlisle’s right-hand man. Together, with the other three assistant coaches, they’re tasked with making the franchise relevant again — and that starts with getting out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. “I have a big saying: Getting better helping others get better,” said Pierce. “So the more I can help others get better, the better I’ll be.”
2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home