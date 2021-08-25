The chart below shows the distribution of shooting fouls drawn by distance from the hoop. I’ve limited the chart to the players that drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season. The players are ordered on the chart by the median distance on all the shooting fouls they drew, meaning the further up a player is on the chart, the larger their proportion of shooting fouls that came from jump shots. At the top of the list is Trae Young. No player has exemplified the need for a change in officiating more than Young. His foul baiting has drawn the ire of opposing coaches and national media alike. More than half of all the shooting fouls Young drew last season came from further than ten feet from the hoop. That’s the highest proportion out of anyone who drew at least 100 shooting fouls last season.
So while 3s make up around 40 percent of all shot attempts, they represent only about five percent of all shooting fouls. This is an important point to keep in mind when wondering why your favorite player doesn’t get as many whistles as his peers. If they don’t get to the rim often, then they probably won’t get fouled often. In general, the more shots at the rim a player takes, the more shooting fouls they will be able to draw.
Other players that relied on drawing shooting fouls off of jump shots last season include Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Of those three, I suspect that Harden will have the hardest time adapting to the change in officiating. Given his age and recent injury history, it’s reasonable to think Harden will have more trouble getting to the rim compared to younger players like Booker and Doncic.
NBA Official: Overt, non-basketball moves used by offensive players to initiate contact with defenders will include when: - The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle - The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender
NBA Offical: Moves by offensive players that would meet this criteria will also include when: - The shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle - The offensive player’s off-arm hooks the defender (often in the process of attempting a shot in a non-basketball manner)