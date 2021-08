He went to Texas Roadhouse in South Ogden and got to eat in relative peace. Rather than staying in the Courtyard Marriott in town, he rented a house near Pineview Reservoir in the quaint town of Huntsville. The population is less than 700. Lillard didn’t miss a chance to go to the restaurant that the team used to visit regularly for pre-game meals: the University Broiler & Grill, which is a short jaunt through campus, right next to the Taco Bell he and his teammates used to frequent, sometimes too often. “I remember those times like it was yesterday,” Lillard explained. “Any time I touch down in Ogden and I’m just driving through, I’m like, ‘Man, I remember my first party I went to was down there.’ I remember a party that got busted was down there. I was just riding through here having all these memories.”