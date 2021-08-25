Lloyd Pierce in a new city, working with a new coaching staff, and won’t have nearly the same level of responsibilities and pressure that come with being a head coach. And yet, he emphasizes, “I’ve never stressed a day in my life. “I don’t stress, this is just basketball. It’s a wonderful opportunity. The same year I was fired, I had a daughter, I won the Olympics and have a new job. I’m good.”
Pierce, 45, was without a job since March after the Hawks sputtered to a 14-20 start to the season. “I am good,” he wrote then. “It’s just basketball. If you feel sorry, volunteer or donate to those truly in need.”