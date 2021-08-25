USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks announce hiring of Nick Van Exel…

7 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks announce hiring of Nick Van Exel as assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/Kk1k2JklxG

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 25, 2021 | 9:29 pm EDT Update
Not with Damian Lillard. Just weeks removed from helping Team USA win another gold medal in Tokyo and recovering from a lingering abdominal injury, he came back to Ogden to participate in the Weber State Alumni Classic, which he hosts. It’s part of a summertime routine that aids one of the most dynamic players in the game reset mentally. It’s a sanctuary of sorts, where he gets to step away from the fast-paced lifestyle of being Dame and gets to just be Damian Lillard.
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

He went to Texas Roadhouse in South Ogden and got to eat in relative peace. Rather than staying in the Courtyard Marriott in town, he rented a house near Pineview Reservoir in the quaint town of Huntsville. The population is less than 700. Lillard didn’t miss a chance to go to the restaurant that the team used to visit regularly for pre-game meals: the University Broiler & Grill, which is a short jaunt through campus, right next to the Taco Bell he and his teammates used to frequent, sometimes too often. “I remember those times like it was yesterday,” Lillard explained. “Any time I touch down in Ogden and I’m just driving through, I’m like, ‘Man, I remember my first party I went to was down there.’ I remember a party that got busted was down there. I was just riding through here having all these memories.”
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

“You get to a position where it’s like, ‘Do I defend myself or do I just say nothing.’ For me, when I’m just hearing stuff that’s not the facts, I’m going to say I didn’t say that,” Lillard said. “Some things I’ve just got to let it be said. I know what the truth is. I know where I stand. It’s not my duty to make the public know … it’s not my job to make them aware of what that is. “It definitely has been different. I feel like I’ve handled it like I’ve handled everything. I just let it happen. I let people talk and I just stay true to who I am and I stand on that. If I say something, I stand on what I said. It is what it is, at this point.”
2 hours ago via Christopher Kamrani @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Lloyd Pierce in a new city, working with a new coaching staff, and won’t have nearly the same level of responsibilities and pressure that come with being a head coach. And yet, he emphasizes, “I’ve never stressed a day in my life. “I don’t stress, this is just basketball. It’s a wonderful opportunity. The same year I was fired, I had a daughter, I won the Olympics and have a new job. I’m good.” Pierce, 45, was without a job since March after the Hawks sputtered to a 14-20 start to the season. “I am good,” he wrote then. “It’s just basketball. If you feel sorry, volunteer or donate to those truly in need.”
2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , Uncategorized

, ,

2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Coming off two and a half seasons as a head coach, he now will be Carlisle’s right-hand man. Together, with the other three assistant coaches, they’re tasked with making the franchise relevant again — and that starts with getting out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. “I have a big saying: Getting better helping others get better,” said Pierce. “So the more I can help others get better, the better I’ll be.”
2 hours ago via Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home