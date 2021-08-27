USA Today Sports

Taylor Rooks: Trae + Melo + Bradley Beal on the same te…

21 hours ago via TaylorRooks

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 27, 2021 | 6:59 pm EDT Update

Nets eyeing Isaiah Hartenstein

9 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 24 more rumors
The Nets have had a long flirtation with Hartenstein. They liked the 7-footer in the 2017 draft, and he dominated against their affiliate, Long Island, in the 2019 G-League Finals, when he was named MVP while playing for Rio Grande. A source told The Post the Nets were even interested in signing Hartenstein before the 2020 NBA bubble, but he was ineligible for the playoffs due to the date he’d been waived.
9 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game for the Cavaliers last season, the best stretch of his young career. After declining his $1.9 million player option, the 23-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and The Post has confirmed there is again mutual interest with the Nets. They attended his recent workout in Las Vegas.
9 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

August 27, 2021 | 5:46 pm EDT Update
Home