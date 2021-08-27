Kevin Chouinard: Gorgui Dieng had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in Senegal’s 104-75 win over South Sudan. Senegal moves to 2-0 in group play at Afrobasket.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 27, 2021 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Nets eyeing Isaiah Hartenstein
Lauri Markkanen’s arrival in Cleveland could have ripples that reach all the way to Brooklyn. The Nets have had interest in Isaiah Hartenstein and Kevin Love, and both just became even more surplus to the Cavaliers than they already were. The Nets are currently eyeing Hartenstein, sources told The Post.
The Nets have had a long flirtation with Hartenstein. They liked the 7-footer in the 2017 draft, and he dominated against their affiliate, Long Island, in the 2019 G-League Finals, when he was named MVP while playing for Rio Grande. A source told The Post the Nets were even interested in signing Hartenstein before the 2020 NBA bubble, but he was ineligible for the playoffs due to the date he’d been waived.
Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game for the Cavaliers last season, the best stretch of his young career. After declining his $1.9 million player option, the 23-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and The Post has confirmed there is again mutual interest with the Nets. They attended his recent workout in Las Vegas.
In celebration of the 2021 NBA Finals Champions the Milwaukee Bucks, FOCO has announced the release of a limited-addition Jrue Holiday Buck s Steal Moment Bobblehead. The exclusive item is limited to 321 pieces, according to FOCO. The bobblehead costs $55.00.
August 27, 2021 | 5:46 pm EDT Update
Mavs release Nate Hinton
Tim Cato: Nate Hinton has been waived by the Mavericks, per source.
JD Shaw: The Mavericks have requested waivers on Nate Hinton, who’s expected to receive interest from multiple teams. Hinton spent last season on a two-way deal with the club.