The scouts all said Anthony’s tendency to look for his own shot should slot him into a combo guard role on offense, but the scouts also agreed that Anthony is much too small to defend opposing shooting guards. “I think he can play off the ball,” Scout A said. “But I don’t think he’s a two-guard, per se. I know everybody talks about ‘positionless basketball,’ and that’s cool. What it basically means is you can play a bunch of good players together, but I don’t think consistently you would see him in the role of CJ McCollum. I think right now he’s got to be on the ball for him to be at his most effective . “He’s just going to run into problems (if he’s off the ball on defense). That’s really what happens to Portland a lot in the playoffs. They’re so small in the backcourt (that) they don’t really impact things defensively. So I think it would be a hard thing to ask him to guard two-guards for a whole year physically. And he’s got to stay healthy. That’s the other part of it, too.”