Q: MULTIPLE TEAMS HAD INTEREST IN YOU DURING FREE AGENCY. WAS IT AN EASY DECISION TO RETURN TO THE KNICKS? TAJ GIBSON: To be honest with you, every free agency is always tough because it’s always a decision where you’re either going to turn down money, pick up some money, or you are going to just go to a good situation. Each situation you have to really evaluate it. You have to really take a full day (to evaluate it). I’m grateful that a lot of teams really gave me some time to really think about what I wanted to do. They had a lot of respect for me (as a player and) the person I am off the court too. So it was real frustrating. But it was a good frustrating. At the same time, I knew I’d made the right decision. Even if it’s (less) money, money doesn’t move me. I just wanted to be a Knick