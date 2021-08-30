USA Today Sports

August 30, 2021

Taj Gibson on re-signing with New York: I just wanted to be a Knick

Q: MULTIPLE TEAMS HAD INTEREST IN YOU DURING FREE AGENCY. WAS IT AN EASY DECISION TO RETURN TO THE KNICKS? TAJ GIBSON: To be honest with you, every free agency is always tough because it’s always a decision where you’re either going to turn down money, pick up some money, or you are going to just go to a good situation. Each situation you have to really evaluate it. You have to really take a full day (to evaluate it). I’m grateful that a lot of teams really gave me some time to really think about what I wanted to do. They had a lot of respect for me (as a player and) the person I am off the court too. So it was real frustrating. But it was a good frustrating. At the same time, I knew I’d made the right decision. Even if it’s (less) money, money doesn’t move me. I just wanted to be a Knick.
Q: WHAT WERE SOME FACTORS THAT LED TO YOU RE-SIGNING IN NEW YORK? TAJ GIBSON: “I’m really just being myself, being a good teammate, going in there and working out every day, whatever happens, happens. They know I’m ready, always willing and ready to play whenever I have to. But right now, I’m just happy to be the vet, the guy that comes in, works out hard every day, but is always ready and capable. And I’m having a good time being with these young guys every day and just trying to help build a culture. Who knows where it can take me – even after my career. So I’m just doing the right things right now. But being around the young guys, especially experiencing last year, it helped me make the right decision again.”
Q: WHAT DO YOU TIHNK ABOUT THE REST OF THE EASTERN CONFERENCE? TAJ GIBSON: “Every year, every team gets better. Every rookie comes back a little stronger, with a little more of a chip on their shoulder. It gets harder. I think the Bulls are a team that’s going to be trying to make some noise. The whole East, the Pacers are tough. Everybody’s going to be better. It’s all going to come down to who comes together (early) and gets their group rolling and who can be healthy. People don’t understand how important it is to be healthy (late in the season) and being healthy in the playoffs. Losing Mitchell Robinson was a big key in my eyes. That’s why I’m trying to help guys get back in together so we can maybe get this thing going the right way.”
“Pat’s name came up and we’ve always had a connection,” Bosh said during an interview with the Miami Herald earlier this offseason. “He had shared with me that he was a writer and it didn’t even occur to me that I should read his book. You know, we just had those connections through the conversations, and I asked him [to write the foreword]. You got to ask and he said yes. I was just, of course, over the moon, and he took his time. But when he sent it back, I didn’t know what to feel. It’s just like reading these words from a legend, and they’re so complimentary and so nice.”
Q: The Heat was swept in a best-of-seven playoff series for just the second time in franchise history last season. From your perspective, what happened? Chris Bosh: “Sometimes lumps are good. We are not immune to a [butt] whooping, to be quite frank. And there’s nothing wrong with that. It was a crazy season. It’s good to see the difference when you have that ‘X’ on your back. I think everybody understood that this year because, yeah, people are going to come when they’re playing the Heat. It was already kind of like that. But for them to catch people slipping and have a few knockouts last year getting to the Finals, when people see that you get a little more focus from your opponents.
