MassLive: What was the experience like for you in Atlanta last year? The team had really good success but you didn’t get to play as much with all the veterans they brought in. How will that help you this year? Fernando: I learned to be patient and then I learned to learn while I wait. I tried to continue working on my game, keep my composure, just be a team player and understanding that I’m not the first or last player in the NBA to go through that. Obviously, you don’t want things to go the way it did, but, for me, I was very happy with the success we had at the team. At the end of the day, I continue to work on my game and grow as a player.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day