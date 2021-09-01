Michael Scotto: Clint Capela signed a two-year, $46.9 million extension, including a total of $4 million in bonuses he can try and achieve in the deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
September 1, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Chris Finch: Anthony Edwards has grown two inches since draft
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Wednesday that Anthony Edwards has grown in the offseason. By that Finch didn’t just mean Edwards is improving his game, he meant the 20-year-old guard has actually gone up a few inches in height from the time the Wolves drafted him in November, from around 6-foot-4 to approximately 6-6. “This is a very Ant thing,” Finch said at the Star Tribune booth at the State Fair on Wednesday. “He told me don’t let me get to 6-6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan.”
“He’s an extremely unique player and has all this raw ability but he’s very literal when you coach him, like I say to him. ‘I need you to go out and do X,’ he’ll do it,” Finch said. “We discovered in the last part of the season, ‘I need you to get seven rebounds tonight,’ we gave him goals almost every game or every period of time so you give him stuff to focus on and he went out and did that.”
Finch is already familiar with one of the Wolves’ acquisitions this offseason in Patrick Beverley. The veteran guard was in Houston’s organization when Finch was an assistant there. Finch said Beverley will help the Wolves develop an identity on the defensive end of the floor. “He’s going to bring a lot of toughness, tenacious defense,” Finch said. “It gives our defense a bit of a personality. Defenses are always best when they start on the ball with the type of approach and aggressiveness he brings. I think one of the most encouraging things about bringing Patrick here is not how excited we are he’s coming, but he’s really excited. He knows he’s exactly the type of piece we need.”
Darren Wolfson: Before Chris Finch and the #Timberwolves ultimately hired Elston Turner as the No. 3 ass’t, they had a tough call between him and #Kings ass’t/player development coach Lindsey Harding. She was impressive through the process. Once upon a time, she played for the Lynx.
Bill de Blasio: The @BrooklynNets are the champs in our hearts (and, I got a feeling about this season!) Their commitment to getting New Yorkers vaccinated is an inspiration. Get vaccinated and keep your family safe. It’s a slam dunk:
Fresh off signing a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $36 million, former Celtic Daniel Theis wrapped up business in Boston by selling his custom Colonial-style home for $2.21 million. It’s a nice return for the German-born big man, who paid $1.8 million for it last year, a few months after re-signing with the Celtics in 2019.
Former NBA star Andrew Bogut has made the most of his time in lockdown in Melbourne, selling his Concord house on the quiet for $4.1 million. This is the renovated Californian bungalow Bogut and his wife Jessica listed in June last year after he quit the Sydney Kings having moved to Melbourne.
The Boguts purchased the house opposite Henley Park in almost new condition in 2018 for $3.5 million – no finance required – after they returned to live in Australia after almost 20 years playing in the United States.