Michael Scotto: Clint Capela signed a two-year, $46.9 m…

11 hours ago via MikeAScotto

September 1, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update

Chris Finch: Anthony Edwards has grown two inches since draft

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Wednesday that Anthony Edwards has grown in the offseason. By that Finch didn’t just mean Edwards is improving his game, he meant the 20-year-old guard has actually gone up a few inches in height from the time the Wolves drafted him in November, from around 6-foot-4 to approximately 6-6. “This is a very Ant thing,” Finch said at the Star Tribune booth at the State Fair on Wednesday. “He told me don’t let me get to 6-6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan.”
5 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

“He’s an extremely unique player and has all this raw ability but he’s very literal when you coach him, like I say to him. ‘I need you to go out and do X,’ he’ll do it,” Finch said. “We discovered in the last part of the season, ‘I need you to get seven rebounds tonight,’ we gave him goals almost every game or every period of time so you give him stuff to focus on and he went out and did that.”
5 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Finch is already familiar with one of the Wolves’ acquisitions this offseason in Patrick Beverley. The veteran guard was in Houston’s organization when Finch was an assistant there. Finch said Beverley will help the Wolves develop an identity on the defensive end of the floor. “He’s going to bring a lot of toughness, tenacious defense,” Finch said. “It gives our defense a bit of a personality. Defenses are always best when they start on the ball with the type of approach and aggressiveness he brings. I think one of the most encouraging things about bringing Patrick here is not how excited we are he’s coming, but he’s really excited. He knows he’s exactly the type of piece we need.”
5 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

5 hours ago via Twitter

