The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed center Clint Capela to a contract extension, which begins with the 2023-24 season. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 6’10 Capela averaged 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes in 2020-21 (.594 FG%, .573 FT%), leading the NBA in rebounding, while finishing third in blocks per game and 10th in field goal percentage. He recorded 48 double-doubles, scoring 10-19 points 32 times and 20-29 points on 18 occasions. He finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has agreed on a two-year, $46M extension, sources tell ESPN. He had two years left on his current deal and now is under contract through 2024-2025.
Michael Scotto: Clint Capela signed a two-year, $46.9 million extension, including a total of $4 million in bonuses he can try and achieve in the deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
Jordan Schultz: Multiple league sources still expect the #Rockets to resign Clint Capela, despite him previously turning down Houston’s 5-year, $85M offer.
Peter Vecsey: Houston swears it’ll match any offer to Clint Capella. It’s a mistake, I submit, to force to securing a proposition. The Rockets should take care of him the way he covers for others. If they don’t, look for him to relocate next summer for the max.
Daryl Morey: "Not speaking specifically about Clint, but extensions in general are getting to be very low probability around the league, I think. The bump in the cap and then it flattening is making it hard. It's always historically been hard, but the percentage of players that end up getting an extension has gotten lower and lower. They are difficult to pull off."
The Rockets need Clint Capela to once again elevate his play this season. The question is whether they should extend him now or wait until next summer. Multiple league sources confirmed the Rockets and Capela have had “very introductory” extension talks.
September 1, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Chris Finch: Anthony Edwards has grown two inches since draft
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Wednesday that Anthony Edwards has grown in the offseason. By that Finch didn’t just mean Edwards is improving his game, he meant the 20-year-old guard has actually gone up a few inches in height from the time the Wolves drafted him in November, from around 6-foot-4 to approximately 6-6. “This is a very Ant thing,” Finch said at the Star Tribune booth at the State Fair on Wednesday. “He told me don’t let me get to 6-6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan.”
“He’s an extremely unique player and has all this raw ability but he’s very literal when you coach him, like I say to him. ‘I need you to go out and do X,’ he’ll do it,” Finch said. “We discovered in the last part of the season, ‘I need you to get seven rebounds tonight,’ we gave him goals almost every game or every period of time so you give him stuff to focus on and he went out and did that.”
Finch is already familiar with one of the Wolves’ acquisitions this offseason in Patrick Beverley. The veteran guard was in Houston’s organization when Finch was an assistant there. Finch said Beverley will help the Wolves develop an identity on the defensive end of the floor. “He’s going to bring a lot of toughness, tenacious defense,” Finch said. “It gives our defense a bit of a personality. Defenses are always best when they start on the ball with the type of approach and aggressiveness he brings. I think one of the most encouraging things about bringing Patrick here is not how excited we are he’s coming, but he’s really excited. He knows he’s exactly the type of piece we need.”
Darren Wolfson: Before Chris Finch and the #Timberwolves ultimately hired Elston Turner as the No. 3 ass’t, they had a tough call between him and #Kings ass’t/player development coach Lindsey Harding. She was impressive through the process. Once upon a time, she played for the Lynx.
Fresh off signing a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $36 million, former Celtic Daniel Theis wrapped up business in Boston by selling his custom Colonial-style home for $2.21 million. It’s a nice return for the German-born big man, who paid $1.8 million for it last year, a few months after re-signing with the Celtics in 2019.
Former NBA star Andrew Bogut has made the most of his time in lockdown in Melbourne, selling his Concord house on the quiet for $4.1 million. This is the renovated Californian bungalow Bogut and his wife Jessica listed in June last year after he quit the Sydney Kings having moved to Melbourne.
The Boguts purchased the house opposite Henley Park in almost new condition in 2018 for $3.5 million – no finance required – after they returned to live in Australia after almost 20 years playing in the United States.