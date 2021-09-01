The @BrooklynNets are the champs in our hearts (and, I got a feeling about this season!) Their commitment to getting New Yorkers vaccinated is an inspiration.

Get vaccinated and keep your family safe. It’s a slam dunk: https://t.co/tgaFXTIlet pic.twitter.com/bqe5pY4oX3

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 1, 2021