Trae Young: To all my Hov fans.. 🥴😂 pic.twitter.c…

18 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

September 4, 2021 | 2:04 am EDT Update
More than a year after the incident, Lou Williams has now been able to talk freely about the entire ordeal that kept him away from the team as the NBA bubble got underway. Williams mentions he was attending the wake of a father figure in his life, which the Clippers permitted him to attend. “I came out the bubble, I got permission to go. Was COVID tested everyday. His wake was on Walker street, right by Magic City. We left the wake. We said we were grab something to eat .. then head back to the bubble.” “Then Jack Harlow walks in. This were sh-t kinda goes left. … Jack had recently got the number one record, the WHATS POPPIN record. So when I seen him, I was excited to see him. I was like, ‘bro, let’s take a shot. To celebrate the song or whatever’. And so as we were taking the shot, Jack say, ‘Yo, is it cool if I take a picture?” .. I said I don’t see a problem with it since we both got our masks on. We took the picture, it went out, and I think at that time we underestimated his celebrity.”
6 hours ago via R.P. Salao @ Clutch Points

September 3, 2021 | 9:19 pm EDT Update

Goran Dragic not joining Mavericks?

Jordan Schultz: Contrary to reports, sources tell me Goran Dragic will NOT sign with the #Mavs. Furthermore, I’m also told the #Raptors and Dragic have yet to even entertain talks of a buyout. Dragic, 35, earned Third-Team All-NBA honors and the league’s Most Improved Player in 2014.
11 hours ago via Schultz_Report

