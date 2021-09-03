Any update on Kevin Huerter extension talks? — Steve H. Nope. The two sides are having conversations, but it’s likely nothing will be decided until closer to the start of the regular season. If I were betting, they won’t get a deal done and will revisit his contract next offseason like they did with John Collins. It worked out for Collins because he ended up getting more money than what he was originally offered a year prior.
September 4, 2021 | 2:04 am EDT Update
Blazers adding Marquese Chriss
Shams Charania: Free agent C/F Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Chriss has fully recovered from broken leg last December and will compete for a roster spot in Blazers’ camp.
More than a year after the incident, Lou Williams has now been able to talk freely about the entire ordeal that kept him away from the team as the NBA bubble got underway. Williams mentions he was attending the wake of a father figure in his life, which the Clippers permitted him to attend. “I came out the bubble, I got permission to go. Was COVID tested everyday. His wake was on Walker street, right by Magic City. We left the wake. We said we were grab something to eat .. then head back to the bubble.” “Then Jack Harlow walks in. This were sh-t kinda goes left. … Jack had recently got the number one record, the WHATS POPPIN record. So when I seen him, I was excited to see him. I was like, ‘bro, let’s take a shot. To celebrate the song or whatever’. And so as we were taking the shot, Jack say, ‘Yo, is it cool if I take a picture?” .. I said I don’t see a problem with it since we both got our masks on. We took the picture, it went out, and I think at that time we underestimated his celebrity.”
September 3, 2021 | 9:19 pm EDT Update
Goran Dragic not joining Mavericks?
Jordan Schultz: Contrary to reports, sources tell me Goran Dragic will NOT sign with the #Mavs. Furthermore, I’m also told the #Raptors and Dragic have yet to even entertain talks of a buyout. Dragic, 35, earned Third-Team All-NBA honors and the league’s Most Improved Player in 2014.
Blazers were previously interested in Dillon Brooks
Before acquiring Nance, the Trail Blazers also had an interest in Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, sources said.
Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons will waive DeAndre Jordan, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. Sources said Jordan is giving back $4M in a buyout of the remaining $20M on his deal.