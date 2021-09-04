More than a year after the incident, Lou Williams has now been able to talk freely about the entire ordeal that kept him away from the team as the NBA bubble got underway. Williams mentions he was attending the wake of a father figure in his life, which the Clippers permitted him to attend. “I came out the bubble, I got permission to go. Was COVID tested everyday. His wake was on Walker street, right by Magic City. We left the wake. We said we were grab something to eat .. then head back to the bubble.” “Then Jack Harlow walks in. This were sh-t kinda goes left. … Jack had recently got the number one record, the WHATS POPPIN record. So when I seen him, I was excited to see him. I was like, ‘bro, let’s take a shot. To celebrate the song or whatever’. And so as we were taking the shot, Jack say, ‘Yo, is it cool if I take a picture?” .. I said I don’t see a problem with it since we both got our masks on. We took the picture, it went out, and I think at that time we underestimated his celebrity.”
