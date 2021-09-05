Recently Williams opened up about the Clippers star’s habits in practice. He was asked to compare Leonard to the likes of James Harden, Allen Iverson, and Kobe Bryant. “Completely different styles. Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice, but that’s just his speed though… he need half the day to get his shit together,” the 34-year-old guard said on The 85 South Comedy Show. “That’s just how he operate. You know what I’m saying? But definitely a worker, man. Four completely different styles of hoopers,”
September 5, 2021 | 11:47 am EDT Update
Josh Primo signs with Nike
San Antonio Spurs rookie Joshua Primo has reportedly signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Nike, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS-TV. His agent, Todd Ramasar, confirmed the news of the signing.
Snoop Dogg @SnoopDogg blowing the roof off the Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard wedding. Lots of NBA names in the crowd
September 4, 2021 | 7:11 pm EDT Update
Chandler Hutchinson released by San Antonio
Fred Katz: The Spurs are releasing Chandler Hutchison, sources tell @TheAthletic. Hutchison’s salary is guaranteed for $4M in 2021-22. San Antonio acquired him as part of the five-team mega deal that sent Russell Westbrook to LA and Spencer Dinwiddie to DC.
Anthony Lamb re-signs with Rockets
Forward Anthony Lamb on Saturday signed his qualifying offer to return to the Rockets, a person with knowledge of the move said, bringing the Rockets’ training camp roster to the maximum of 20 players.