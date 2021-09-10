USA Today Sports

September 11, 2021 | 11:35 am EDT Update

Mike James parts ways with CSKA Moscow

Mike James became officially a free agent, after agreeing to part ways with CSKA Moscow, the team announced Saturday. James spent the second part of the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He started the year with the EuroLeague giants, being among the top performers in the competition.
2 hours ago via TalkBasket

Turns out, according to two NBA sources, Perry was leaning toward a bolder pursuit, that of San Antonio standout swingman DeMar DeRozan. He made the All-Star Game his last three seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Spurs in 2018. DeRozan, though, would have cost more per season. According to the sources, DeRozan had sincere interest in the Knicks, but instead ended up with a generous deal in Chicago – a three-year, $85 million package. The Knicks inked Fournier for four years, $78 million (with bonuses) while retaining a team option for the final season.
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

He wore a scowl on the floor, but could flash a charismatic smile off it. He was the face of a so-called scandal that resulted in Michigan removing the banners from Webber’s time and instituting a 10-year ban — giving Webber’s detractors ammunition and perhaps, the reason for his eight-year wait before enshrinement. “This is how they have treated Detroit, not just us as players who represented the city, but the city itself and still today,” Thomas said. “When they say Detroit vs. Everybody. That’s some real [stuff]. We’ll just say it’s not fair.”
2 hours ago via Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

September 11, 2021 | 4:20 am EDT Update

Tyrese Haliburton not concerned about trade rumors

A report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick shut down most of the chatter regarding Haliburton’s availability, and in the latest episode of The Old Man and the Three, the 21-year-old addressed the situation directly with hosts JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. “I kind of just laugh about it,” Haliburton said when asked about the rumors. “I don’t really think it’s that realistic. I don’t see it happening.”
9 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

