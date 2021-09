He wore a scowl on the floor, but could flash a charismatic smile off it. He was the face of a so-called scandal that resulted in Michigan removing the banners from Webber’s time and instituting a 10-year ban — giving Webber’s detractors ammunition and perhaps, the reason for his eight-year wait before enshrinement. “This is how they have treated Detroit, not just us as players who represented the city, but the city itself and still today,” Thomas said. “When they say Detroit vs. Everybody. That’s some real [stuff]. We’ll just say it’s not fair.”