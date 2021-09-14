The issue with giving back that much money is that Wall is unlikely to find a significant deal right now that comes close to making up for some of his lost money. Many contenders like the Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Sixers, and Bucks can only offer Wall the veteran minimum worth $2.6 million. Teams that still have all or most of their mid-level exception (MLE) include the Cavaliers, Hawks, Nuggets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Warriors, and Wizards. With the exception of the Pelicans, all those teams have luxury tax and/or hard cap difficulties that would complicate offering Wall their MLE.
September 15, 2021 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
Tom Moore: #NBA source: The #Sixers ‘are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2021-22). The expectation is they will. It’s bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.’ The #76ers don’t plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. pic.twitter.com/QUMmzkKbKF
Bernard Lee: So we are crystal clear on this. Isaiah Thomas is not going to CSKA, CSKA is an outstanding organization but Isaiah’s goal is and will remain a return of permanence to the NBA and it’s a goal he will achieve.
Trail Blazer CJ McCollum, already with his own brand, has taken a big step deeper into Oregon wine, buying a 318-acre Willamette Valley property where he plans to develop a vineyard. McCollum and his wife, Elise, announced the move Tuesday in a news release. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property,” McCollum said.
The property is in Yamhill-Carlton, a growing region west of Newberg and north of McMinnville that has 52 wineries and 110 vineyards totaling around 2,500 acres. The McCollum site borders the Resonance Vineyard, a highly regarded pinot noir vineyard planted in 1981 and now owned by the French company Louis Jadot.
September 15, 2021 | 12:57 pm EDT Update
The Mavericks, as I reported Tuesday night, have emerged as the most likely destination for Ntilikina. He was poised to enter the offseason as a restricted free agent until the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer and ultimately renounced Ntilikina’s rights to clear salary-cap space in connection with a slew of summer deals. Those included the signings of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, which helped make Ntilikina expendable.
The Ntilikina signing, provided that the Mavericks close the deal as anticipated, would not be to address that need. They simply relish the opportunity to bring in a recent former lottery pick with an intriguing build and background and see if they can develop him better than the Knicks did. For all the valid concerns about Ntilikina’s offensive shortcomings, he’s still just 23 and remains a 6-foot-4 defensive specialist with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He also shot a promising 47.9% from 3-point range albeit on a very limited number of attempts (23 for 48).
Partway through the 2018-19 season, just months before his Toronto Raptors would go on to win the franchise’s first NBA title, coach Nick Nurse had a problem. Kyle Lowry, Nurse’s All-Star point guard, was in a shooting slump — and no one could figure out why. Nurse, an analytics-driven coach who also ran dedicated shooting camps as something of a specialty in his early coaching days, searched for quantifiable explanations. “I went and looked at the data,” Nurse told FiveThirtyEight. “To see if there was anything I could see that was different in this 10-game slump he was in versus his history.”
Nurse and the Raptors were some of the earliest adopters in the NBA of the Noah system, and they turned to it for help with Lowry’s cold streak. They pulled Lowry’s data from practice sessions over that 10-game period (in-game use of this technology is not currently legal at the NBA level), then compared them with thousands of prior shots Lowry had taken from similar locations. The problem stuck out immediately. “His arc had dropped to 41 degrees,” Nurse recounted in his book, “Rapture: Fifteen Teams, Four Countries, One NBA Championship, and How to Find a Way to Win — Damn Near Anywhere.” “When he’s shooting well and the ball’s going in, it’s usually at 46 or 47 degrees.”