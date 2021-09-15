The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards and the right to swap 2026 second round draft picks from the Boston Celtics for forward Juancho Hernangomez. Dunn (6-3, 205), selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence, has appeared in 231 games (126 starts) and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.53 steals in 24.1 minutes over five seasons with Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta. The 27-year-old was traded from Atlanta to Boston on Aug. 7.
John Hollinger: Memphis will save $225k on this trade and gets a pick swap of (better of Indy or Miami) with Boston, which is ... something. Thought Juancho could have helped if he made shots. Dunn can really defend (if knee is ok) but is yet another 6-4 guard; he might not be there for long.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis has agreed to trade forward Juancho Hernangomez to Boston for guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Rondo wasn't asked to report to the Grizzlies or take a physical once the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers was announced. Marks added the same condition applied to forward Juancho Hernangomez, who was traded to Memphis this week along with Jarrett Culver in exchange for Patrick Beverley. It implies Hernangomez's time with the Grizzlies might not be long, either. The fifth-year forward is owed $12.8 million on the final two years of his contract, although his final year won't be guaranteed until June 30.
Keith Smith: The Grizzlies waiving Sean McDermott to complete the trade with Minnesota only temporarily solves their roster crunch, because McDermott was on a Two-Way contract. Memphis still has work to do to get down to the maximum of 15 standard deals by the regular season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN.
Michael Singer: From Jamal Murray’s Instagram account. He, Beasley and Juancho were all drafted in the first round of 2016. He and Beasley were particularly close. IMGhttps://twitter.com/msinger/status/1225145304963375105
Kendra Andrews: Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez returned to the Nuggets locker room to say goodbye upon hearing they’re on the move. Beasley shared a long embrace with Will Barton while Hernangomez was asking if Nikola Jokic was still around.
Michael Singer: Also reported in here: #Nuggets seeking second-round pick for Juancho Hernangomez. One team that’s inquired about him? The Atlanta Hawks. denverpost.com/2020/02/04/nba…
But to your point, trading a guy like Juancho Hernangomez would take a toll on the locker room. He’s the epitome of a glue guy that everyone loves. I think that’s part of the conversation Denver’s front office is having. It’s hard to recreate chemistry, and Hernangomez is close with Nikola Jokic. As I’ve advocated, I also think it might be in his best basketball interest to get a fresh start. However, if injuries keep piling up, I could see them hanging up the phones.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone, when asked if it's hard to potentially see guys traded given that he's seen their potential. Cited Juancho, Malik. "I hope we can keep this team because I know what this team is capable of... I also know it's a business, I also know these guys all want to play."
The Nuggets has been open to discussing deals around young talents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, but have asked for a high value ahead of the February trade deadline, according to sources. Rival team executives in Las Vegas said they expect both could be moved in order for Denver to receive value prior to restricted free agency. Beasley and Hernangomez are expected to command lucrative deals in free agency, meaning the Nuggets risk losing them in July.
Denver could be in the market with Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez potentially available if they can package a deal that nets the Nuggets a contributor.
September 15, 2021 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
Tom Moore: #NBA source: The #Sixers ‘are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2021-22). The expectation is they will. It’s bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.’ The #76ers don’t plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. pic.twitter.com/QUMmzkKbKF
Bernard Lee: So we are crystal clear on this. Isaiah Thomas is not going to CSKA, CSKA is an outstanding organization but Isaiah’s goal is and will remain a return of permanence to the NBA and it’s a goal he will achieve.
Trail Blazer CJ McCollum, already with his own brand, has taken a big step deeper into Oregon wine, buying a 318-acre Willamette Valley property where he plans to develop a vineyard. McCollum and his wife, Elise, announced the move Tuesday in a news release. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property,” McCollum said.
The property is in Yamhill-Carlton, a growing region west of Newberg and north of McMinnville that has 52 wineries and 110 vineyards totaling around 2,500 acres. The McCollum site borders the Resonance Vineyard, a highly regarded pinot noir vineyard planted in 1981 and now owned by the French company Louis Jadot.
September 15, 2021 | 12:57 pm EDT Update
The Mavericks, as I reported Tuesday night, have emerged as the most likely destination for Ntilikina. He was poised to enter the offseason as a restricted free agent until the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer and ultimately renounced Ntilikina’s rights to clear salary-cap space in connection with a slew of summer deals. Those included the signings of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, which helped make Ntilikina expendable.
The Ntilikina signing, provided that the Mavericks close the deal as anticipated, would not be to address that need. They simply relish the opportunity to bring in a recent former lottery pick with an intriguing build and background and see if they can develop him better than the Knicks did. For all the valid concerns about Ntilikina’s offensive shortcomings, he’s still just 23 and remains a 6-foot-4 defensive specialist with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He also shot a promising 47.9% from 3-point range albeit on a very limited number of attempts (23 for 48).
Partway through the 2018-19 season, just months before his Toronto Raptors would go on to win the franchise’s first NBA title, coach Nick Nurse had a problem. Kyle Lowry, Nurse’s All-Star point guard, was in a shooting slump — and no one could figure out why. Nurse, an analytics-driven coach who also ran dedicated shooting camps as something of a specialty in his early coaching days, searched for quantifiable explanations. “I went and looked at the data,” Nurse told FiveThirtyEight. “To see if there was anything I could see that was different in this 10-game slump he was in versus his history.”
Nurse and the Raptors were some of the earliest adopters in the NBA of the Noah system, and they turned to it for help with Lowry’s cold streak. They pulled Lowry’s data from practice sessions over that 10-game period (in-game use of this technology is not currently legal at the NBA level), then compared them with thousands of prior shots Lowry had taken from similar locations. The problem stuck out immediately. “His arc had dropped to 41 degrees,” Nurse recounted in his book, “Rapture: Fifteen Teams, Four Countries, One NBA Championship, and How to Find a Way to Win — Damn Near Anywhere.” “When he’s shooting well and the ball’s going in, it’s usually at 46 or 47 degrees.”