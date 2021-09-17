USA Today Sports

Keith Smith: Cleaning up some loose ends on TPEs for th…

4 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 16, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update

Jimmer Fredette, Noah Vonleh to Shanghai Sharks

3 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Greece for a meeting with the country’s prime minister Thursday and a special ceremony to bestow Greek citizenship on his mother Veronica and younger brother Alex. Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in July, attended the ceremony at the official residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, the son of Nigerian immigrants. He was granted Greek citizenship in 2013, allowing him to travel to the United States and join the Bucks later that year.
3 hours ago via Associated Press

, Uncategorized

, ,

“We always felt Greek, but now we have an official stamp and we are happy,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the ceremony. “Alex and my mom are Greek citizens now.” Antetokounmpo also traveled to Greece in August with his brother Thanassis, carrying the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy. He took the trophy to the ancient Acropolis in Athens to celebrate with members of his family.
3 hours ago via Associated Press

, Uncategorized

, ,

September 16, 2021 | 8:07 pm EDT Update
Keith Smith: Current Boston Celtics TPEs: $17,142,857- Evan Fournier – expires 7/18/22 $9,720,900- Tristan Thompson – expires 7/7/22 $5,096,479- Kemba Walker – expires 5/17/22 $500,000- Moses Brown – expires 6/27/22 $370,564- Jeff Teague – expires 2/11/22 Reminder: TPEs cannot be combined together! 2/2
4 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

Home