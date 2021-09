Considering you’re now a professional basketball player who’s making millions, I think you made the right choice. I wanted to ask you about the Hawks now. At the end of the season, it was mentioned how you were going to be evaluated by the training staff and a procedure was possible for your knee. What happened with the knee, and how are you feeling now? Bogdan Bogdanovic: It was a PRP shot, so it was nothing crazy. I wanted to just make sure that I was 100 percent healthy at the beginning of this coming season. It’s nothing serious where I had surgery or anything like that. I am good, and I am healthy now. That’s already behind me and was a long time ago. I have no problems now.